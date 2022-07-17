×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Zimbabwe’s central bank to meet retailers over rising prices

17 July 2022 - 22:20 Desmond Kumbuka and Ray Ndlovu
The Zimbabwean dollar is the worst performing currency in Africa and has weakened 72% against the greenback this year. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The Zimbabwean dollar is the worst performing currency in Africa and has weakened 72% against the greenback this year. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Zimbabwe central bank officials plan to meet retailers on Tuesday over price hikes, the Sunday Mail reported. 

The bank’s investigative arm, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), will meet retailers and manufacturers to address price increases, the newspaper said. 

The meeting comes against the backdrop of concerns that some firms are drawing funds from the central bank’s weekly foreign exchange auction but pegging prices to black market currency rates, according to the Sunday Mail. That’s helping to fuel price rises for consumers.

After the meeting, an “intensive blitz” is planned by the unit and police to identify and take legal measures against the culprits, the newspaper quotes Oliver Chiperesa, the FIU’s director-general, as saying.

The Zimbabwean dollar is the worst performing currency in Africa and has weakened 72% against the greenback in 2022. It officially trades at Z$391/$, but is weaker on the parallel market, where it’s quoted at between Z$600/$ to Z$800/$. 

Measures to protect the currency have included lifting interest rates to 200% — the world’s highest. Annual inflation in the country surged to 192% in June, a 13-month high.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube warned last week that retailers risk losing their operating licences should they refuse to accept local currency for purchases.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Zimbabwe’s farmers struggle as drought cuts maize production 43%

Climate change is bringing harsher and more frequent drought to Zimbabwe, threatening the staple maize crop
World
2 weeks ago

Zimbabwe’s central bank pushes rates to 200%

If the increase in inflation is not controlled, it will ‘reverse the significant economic gains achieved over the past two years’, the governor says
News
2 weeks ago

Zimbabwe central bank revises inflation target as prices soar

Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rate jumped to a ten-month high of 131.7% in May from 96.4% in April, as food prices almost tripled
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
IMF to cut global economic growth outlook ...
News
2.
Zimbabwe’s central bank to meet retailers over ...
News
3.
Qantas expects more turbulence amid travellers’ ...
News
4.
Britain’s beloved cocktail mixer running out of ...
News
5.
Elon Musk and the EU agree on Twitter, says ...
News

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Rethink is needed on ending the Zimbabwean exemption permit

Opinion / Editorials

PETER APPS: Sri Lanka may be first to suffer from energy crisis due to Ukraine ...

Opinion

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Wool industry strained by closing doors in China

Opinion / Columnists

Nineteen rhinos transferred from SA to Mozambique

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.