×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Qantas expects more turbulence amid travellers’ anger over delays

Australian airline is navigating staff sickness and a tight labour market after deciding to shed thousands of jobs

17 July 2022 - 16:40 David Stringer
Qantas Airways Ltd., which has faced severe criticism from passengers over disruptions, is anticipating further challenges in the coming weeks as it navigates staff sickness and a tight labor market. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Qantas Airways Ltd., which has faced severe criticism from passengers over disruptions, is anticipating further challenges in the coming weeks as it navigates staff sickness and a tight labor market. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Qantas Airways is expecting more challenges in the coming weeks as it navigates staff sickness and a tight labour market.

Passengers angered by delays and cancellations have lashed out at the airline and CEO Alan Joyce, particularly for a decision to shed thousands of jobs. The carrier had Australia’s worst domestic flight-cancellation record in May, scrapping 7.6% of its services, or one in 13. 

“The truth is that the difficulties we are facing now are because of Covid-19 and flu-related sickness, as well as an extremely tight labour market,” Qantas domestic and international CEO, Andrew David, said on Sunday in a statement posted on the company’s website.

With Australia forecast to experience rising coronavirus cases in the coming weeks “there will be a few more bumps along the way”, said David. The company is “absolutely not delivering the service that our customers expect”. 

Operational failings are putting unexpected pressure on Joyce, who became Qantas CEO in 2008 and is one of aviation’s longest-serving leaders. At the height of the Covid-19 crisis in June 2020, with Australia essentially off limits to international travel, Joyce agreed to remain in his position for at least another three years to oversee a recovery.

Air-travel demand may exceed the industry’s capacity for a year or two more, Joyce said last month. 

Qantas has recruited more than 1,000 people, put more staff on standby and consolidated flights to larger aircraft under measures aimed at minimising disruptions, David said in the statement.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

SAS troubles deepen as pilot strike grounds flights

It adds to Europe’s travel chaos and worsens the financial crisis at the Swedish-Danish airline, which estimated it will ground half its flights
Companies
1 week ago

Airlines clamber for Comair’s share as ticket prices soar

Increasing capacity at SA’s remaining airlines may do little to cushion consumers
Companies
1 week ago

Qatar Airways’ deal with Boeing no longer valid, UK court hears

Rival Airbus tells judge of its attempt to get a copy of the agreement
Companies
1 week ago

German shipping magnate joins trend to look to the skies

Klaus-Michael Kuehne overtakes the German government as Lufthansa’s biggest shareholder
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Britain’s beloved cocktail mixer running out of ...
News
2.
Europe is frying in devastating heat, yet is ...
News
3.
Battered Burberry still upbeat about future sales
News
4.
Qantas expects more turbulence amid travellers’ ...
News
5.
Netflix and Microsoft partner in new ad-supported ...
News

Related Articles

Lufthansa returns to profit

News

Scandinavian Airlines warns pilots strike threatens its survival

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.