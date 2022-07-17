×

News

IMF to cut global economic growth outlook ‘substantially’

Financial institution cites surging food and energy prices, slowing capital flows to emerging markets, the ongoing pandemic and a slowdown in China

17 July 2022 - 17:40 Yudith Ho and Michelle Jamrisko
Picture: JOHANNES CHRISTO/REUTERS
The IMF will cut its global economic growth outlook “substantially” in its next update, as finance chiefs grapple with a shrinking list of options to address the worsening risks.

Surging food and energy prices, slowing capital flows to emerging markets, the ongoing pandemic and a slowdown in China make it “much more challenging” for policymakers, Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, the IMF’s director for strategy, policy and review, said at a Sunday panel in Bali, Indonesia. “It’s shock after shock after shock that are really hitting the global economy.” 

She spoke after the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors ended their meeting on Saturday without reaching a communique, underlining the difficulty in co-ordinating a global response to surging inflation and recessionary fears.

The IMF already downgraded its outlook for the global expansion this year to 3.6%, from 4.4% before the war in Ukraine, in its April report. In a review due this month, “we will downgrade our forecast substantially”, Pazarbasioglu said.

Central bankers worldwide are finding it tough to find the right response to price increases that are driven by supply issues. 

“The path to a soft landing is narrowing; we think it is still a feasible path but certainly not a very easy one,” said Hyun Song Shin, head of research at the Bank for International Settlements, at the same panel. “Where central banks take monetary policy in a rapid and decisive manner and have a front-loaded response to inflation, that is more conducive to a soft landing.”

Bank Indonesia, as the host nation for the G20 meeting, has become an outlier in keeping its policy rate at a record low. Governor Perry Warjiyo has defended that view, saying that tightening too soon could risk plunging the country, fresh out of a pandemic-driven recession, into stagflation instead.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

MICHAEL AVERY: How energy emergency would pose a risk to rule of law

We await yet another plan from the president
Opinion
6 hours ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: We can realise the vision of an inclusive, growing economy

Organised business has developed a strategy to enable SA to end inequality and poverty
Opinion
5 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Bank expected to hike rates 50 bps on Thursday as inflation accelerates

Consensus expectations have been exceeded, indicating that SA has not bucked the trend of upside surprises
Economy
6 hours ago

MARTYN DAVIES: Gender inclusivity is key to helping developing countries boost growth

Key determinants of success are attracting global talent and increasing participation of women in the economy
Opinion
1 week ago

Global trade body warns of over-reliance on commodities in Africa

Unctad says the services sector can be an impetus for diversification, but policies have to be aligned
National
3 days ago

DAVID CROSOER: Making sense of investment cycles

Ignore the noise and focus on the long-term trend
Opinion
2 weeks ago
