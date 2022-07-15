Lufthansa returns to profit

Airline is benefiting from surging travel demand
Deutsche Lufthansa returned to profitability in the second quarter, benefiting from surging travel demand that’s overwhelmed airlines and airports across Europe and has forced many to raise fares and limit seat availability.
The stock gained as much as 9% after the German airline said revenue more than doubled to €8.5bn (R147bn), while adjusted earnings before interest are expected to come in between €350m and €400m, far exceeding the €218m estimate by analysts.
“The result of the passenger airlines improved mainly due to a strong rise in yields and a significant increase in loads,” Lufthansa said in a preliminary earnings release. Seat occupancy was particularly high in premium classes, and the cargo operation was another bright spot, it said. The company is due to report full numbers on August 4.
The aviation industry is bouncing back from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic that forced the likes of Lufthansa into a government bailout and caused huge losses across airlines. But as passengers rush to board planes again for business trips and their summer vacation, they’re confronted with chaotic scenes at airports that often lack sufficient staffing to manage the surge. In response, airlines have cancelled flights and thinned out capacity to help manage the flow, often at short notice.
Lufthansa said last week said it will only offer seats in its most expensive booking class for the month of July. That move raised the price of even the cheapest return flights between London and Frankfurt to €1,000. Lufthansa has scrapped almost 6,000 summer flights.
Airport capacity
Fraport, the operator of the Frankfurt airport that is Lufthansa’s biggest hub, said on Friday that it’s asked the government for permission to cut hourly take-offs and landings at the airport to 88 from 96 to help stabilise operations.
The step is subject to approval by Germany’s finance ministry, according to Maria Linden, a spokesperson for Fraport. There’s no indication yet when the reduced capacity will take effect, she said. Lufthansa said in a separate release that it supports the measure, which is said will come into effect next week.
A number of Europe’s biggest airports have announced curbs on capacity in recent weeks, including London’s main Heathrow and Gatwick hubs as well as Amsterdam’s Schiphol.
Lufthansa traded at €6.1 as of 4.43pm in Frankfurt. Today’s gain cuts the loss on the stock to about 1% this year, making it the best-performing European aviation stock in the 30-member Bloomberg World Airlines Index.
