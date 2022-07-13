Rishi Sunak leading the race to No. 10 Downing Street

Telecom firm will use proceeds to lower debt levels and gain majority control of T-Mobile US
The virus is continuing to mutate and evolve in ways that allow it to survive in an increasingly immune population
Joe Biden’s visit to Jerusalem comes as American attempts to steer Israel away from Beijing seem to be working
Britain’s Conservative Party will hold the next ballot on Thursday in the contest to elect their new leader and the country’s next prime minister, after the first round of voting saw former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and trade minister Penny Mordaunt emerge as the front-runners.
At least one of the six-strong remaining field of contenders — which includes foreign secretary Liz Truss and attorney-general Suella Braverman — will be knocked out after Thursday’s vote among Tory MPs, with the result due at about 3pm in London. Any challenger who receives fewer than 30 votes will also be eliminated, so the field size could reduce further.
Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey, a key ally of Truss, told Sky News on Thursday that Braverman and the other candidate from the right, Kemi Badenoch, should merge their campaigns and endorse Truss. Other allies of Truss were also questioning Mordaunt’s credentials for the top job.
The escalating rancour between rival camps is what the Conservative Party had been seeking to avoid, as far as possible, when it came up with rules designed to accelerate the contest to replace Boris Johnson.
Sunak, whose resignation as finance minister helped trigger the prime minister’s downfall last week, is leading the race after topping the first ballot Wednesday with 88 votes, ahead of Mordaunt with 67. Truss came third with 50 votes.
But the contest remains open. Despite the early show of support for Sunak, the latest YouGov poll of Tory grassroots members — who make the final decision once Conservative MPs have narrowed the field down to two candidates — suggested he would be beaten in a run-off against Mordaunt or Truss. Further votes are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week, until a final two have been selected.
Dealings
The state of play could quickly change depending on how supporters of the knocked out candidates reallocate their votes, and especially if a particular wing of the party consolidates around a preferred candidate. For example, the strongly pro-Brexit caucus of Tory MPs, who have largely been backing Braverman, could yet shift their support to either Truss or Mordaunt to help propel them into the final two.
Current Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi was knocked out along with Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday. Hunt, who received 18 votes in the first round, later said he is now endorsing Sunak, a decision that surprised many Westminster observers, given his ties with Mordaunt dating back to the Tory leadership contest in 2019.
It’s also by no means guaranteed Sunak will make it to the run-off. MPs could reallocate their votes in a way that some combination of Truss, Mordaunt and former equalities minister Badenoch make it as the final pair. Much will depend on the vote reallocations and whether the candidates impress their fellow MPs in hustings and televised debates in the days to come.
Truss is also yet to even make a formal campaign launch speech, which she is expected to do Thursday. In it, she is due to pledge “bold supply-side reform” to create a “high-growth economy”, according to a preview of her remarks from her campaign team.
“I am ready to be prime minister on day one,” Truss is due to say. “I can lead, make tough decisions and rise to the moment.”
The contenders to replace Johnson, whose scandal-hit premiership buckled under the weight of resignations from his government, have spent recent days battling to out-do each other to attract the political right of the ruling party, knowing that’s where the bulk of votes lie.
It was a tactic Johnson himself attempted whenever his position came under threat, and reflects the makeup of the Tories since they won a resounding parliamentary majority in 2019 under his slogan “Get Brexit Done.”
The result has been a plethora of promises to reduce taxes to ease the UK’s cost-of-living crisis, but with few details on which public services would be cut to fund them. The new leader will be announced September 5, after an estimated 175,000 grassroots party members have made their final choice following six weeks of summer hustings.
So far, Sunak has been the exception on taxes, with the former chancellor reiterating again on Thursday that he would only cut them once the UK’s soaring inflation has been brought under control. He has won the backing of senior Tories, including deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, transport secretary Grant Shapps and health secretary Steve Barclay.
Yet Sunak’s stance is a risk given he raised the tax burden to its highest level since the 1940s to pay for pandemic-era spending, a record that sits uneasily with many Tories. He also resisted calls to cut taxes for fear of fuelling inflation, which is forecast to exceed 11% in October.
“I don’t cut taxes to win elections, I win elections to cut taxes,” Sunak told BBC Radio 4 on Thursday. “Inflation is the enemy,” he said, and getting it down is the “number one priority”.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rishi Sunak leading the race to No. 10 Downing Street
Former chancellor of the exchequer could be beaten in a run-off against trade minister Penny Mordaunt or foreign secretary Liz Truss, according to YouGov poll
Britain’s Conservative Party will hold the next ballot on Thursday in the contest to elect their new leader and the country’s next prime minister, after the first round of voting saw former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and trade minister Penny Mordaunt emerge as the front-runners.
At least one of the six-strong remaining field of contenders — which includes foreign secretary Liz Truss and attorney-general Suella Braverman — will be knocked out after Thursday’s vote among Tory MPs, with the result due at about 3pm in London. Any challenger who receives fewer than 30 votes will also be eliminated, so the field size could reduce further.
Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey, a key ally of Truss, told Sky News on Thursday that Braverman and the other candidate from the right, Kemi Badenoch, should merge their campaigns and endorse Truss. Other allies of Truss were also questioning Mordaunt’s credentials for the top job.
The escalating rancour between rival camps is what the Conservative Party had been seeking to avoid, as far as possible, when it came up with rules designed to accelerate the contest to replace Boris Johnson.
Sunak, whose resignation as finance minister helped trigger the prime minister’s downfall last week, is leading the race after topping the first ballot Wednesday with 88 votes, ahead of Mordaunt with 67. Truss came third with 50 votes.
But the contest remains open. Despite the early show of support for Sunak, the latest YouGov poll of Tory grassroots members — who make the final decision once Conservative MPs have narrowed the field down to two candidates — suggested he would be beaten in a run-off against Mordaunt or Truss. Further votes are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week, until a final two have been selected.
Dealings
The state of play could quickly change depending on how supporters of the knocked out candidates reallocate their votes, and especially if a particular wing of the party consolidates around a preferred candidate. For example, the strongly pro-Brexit caucus of Tory MPs, who have largely been backing Braverman, could yet shift their support to either Truss or Mordaunt to help propel them into the final two.
Current Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi was knocked out along with Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday. Hunt, who received 18 votes in the first round, later said he is now endorsing Sunak, a decision that surprised many Westminster observers, given his ties with Mordaunt dating back to the Tory leadership contest in 2019.
It’s also by no means guaranteed Sunak will make it to the run-off. MPs could reallocate their votes in a way that some combination of Truss, Mordaunt and former equalities minister Badenoch make it as the final pair. Much will depend on the vote reallocations and whether the candidates impress their fellow MPs in hustings and televised debates in the days to come.
Truss is also yet to even make a formal campaign launch speech, which she is expected to do Thursday. In it, she is due to pledge “bold supply-side reform” to create a “high-growth economy”, according to a preview of her remarks from her campaign team.
“I am ready to be prime minister on day one,” Truss is due to say. “I can lead, make tough decisions and rise to the moment.”
The contenders to replace Johnson, whose scandal-hit premiership buckled under the weight of resignations from his government, have spent recent days battling to out-do each other to attract the political right of the ruling party, knowing that’s where the bulk of votes lie.
It was a tactic Johnson himself attempted whenever his position came under threat, and reflects the makeup of the Tories since they won a resounding parliamentary majority in 2019 under his slogan “Get Brexit Done.”
The result has been a plethora of promises to reduce taxes to ease the UK’s cost-of-living crisis, but with few details on which public services would be cut to fund them. The new leader will be announced September 5, after an estimated 175,000 grassroots party members have made their final choice following six weeks of summer hustings.
So far, Sunak has been the exception on taxes, with the former chancellor reiterating again on Thursday that he would only cut them once the UK’s soaring inflation has been brought under control. He has won the backing of senior Tories, including deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, transport secretary Grant Shapps and health secretary Steve Barclay.
Yet Sunak’s stance is a risk given he raised the tax burden to its highest level since the 1940s to pay for pandemic-era spending, a record that sits uneasily with many Tories. He also resisted calls to cut taxes for fear of fuelling inflation, which is forecast to exceed 11% in October.
“I don’t cut taxes to win elections, I win elections to cut taxes,” Sunak told BBC Radio 4 on Thursday. “Inflation is the enemy,” he said, and getting it down is the “number one priority”.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.