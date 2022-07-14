Lobby group mum on money from Amazon

Telecom firm will use proceeds to lower debt levels and gain majority control of T-Mobile US
A lobby group fighting antitrust legislation targeting the biggest US tech companies presents itself as a grassroots advocate for US taxpayers, yet it hasn’t disclosed a source of funding from one of the industry’s giants: Amazon.com.
The Competitiveness Coalition, led by former Massachusetts Republican senator Scott Brown, has received more than $1m from Amazon, according to three people who say they know about the organisation’s funding.
The Competitiveness Coalition was founded in March as the bipartisan antitrust bill was gaining steam on Capitol Hill. It has met Republican legislators, run TV campaigns and put out opinion articles opposing the measure — all without revealing the backing from the e-commerce giant.
“Take Action Write Your Senator — Oppose the Radical ‘American Innovation and Choice Online Act,’” says the group’s home page, referring to a proposal in a package of bills intended to curb the dominance of internet giants that could be voted on later this month.
Amazon’s funding is the latest example of how tech giants are discreetly funnelling money into affinity groups that back their agenda amid the largest and most expensive lobbying battle in the industry’s history.
Alphabet’s Google, Meta Platforms’s Facebook, Apple and Amazon have doled out hundreds of millions of dollars as they seek to defeat the measures.
Amazon did not respond to requests for comment. Brown, the lobby group’s chair, declined to comment.
The group was spawned by the National Taxpayers Union, a conservative advocacy outfit, and has more than a dozen right-leaning groups as members. NTU, one of the loudest voices against regulation in Washington, got money from Amazon and Google for years, those companies have said publicly.
Under federal law, advocacy groups do not have to disclose names of their donors.
The taxpayer group “incubated the Competitiveness Coalition to oppose antitrust policies that do not work for consumers and taxpayers”, said NTU spokesperson Kevin Glass.
During the fight over the antitrust bills, internet giants have leant heavily on “astroturfing”, orchestrated publicity campaigns creating the illusion of public support. In the past year alone, the companies have heaped money into groups claiming to represent Black and Hispanic communities, small businesses and national security officials, seeking to bolster their claims that the legislation would hurt everyday people — not just four of the world’s largest companies.
This week, the Competitiveness Coalition cranked up its activity. It urged US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer to dump the bills “in the garbage bin where they belong”, and held its first briefing with Capitol Hill staff, according to an invitation shown to Bloomberg News. The event was billed as an opportunity to “learn about the dangers of the current antitrust legislation and how it could harm America’s global competitiveness.”
The group also urged legislators to reject the legislation in a letter on Monday to House and Senate leadership. It said: “Passing this measure as our economy teeters on the brink of a recession and while China continues to nip at our heels, is akin to lighting a match next to a gas leak.”
Amazon hired Mattie Duppler, the National Taxpayers Union’s senior fellow of fiscal policy, in November 2020 to co-ordinate with conservative third-party groups. Duppler helped set up the Competitiveness Coalition, pulling from her NTU experience and close relationships with Washington taxpayer groups, say two informed sources.
They said Amazon’s public policy shop believed the Competitiveness Coalition could be a counterweight to the Chamber of Progress, a leftist tech association it also funds led by former Google executive Adam Kovacevich. While the Chamber of Progress provides a pro-tech voice on the Left, some Amazon public policy officials said they needed a similar group on the Right.
Lobby group mum on money from Amazon
Tech giant allegedly gives more than $1m to outfit fighting antitrust bill and pretending to be a US taxpayer advocate
