Japan to hold state funeral for slain ex-premier Abe Shinzo

Tokyo — Japan will hold a state funeral in autumn for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, the country’s longest-serving premier, who was fatally shot while making a campaign speech last week.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the plan at a news conference Thursday, saying the ceremony would be an appropriate way to express sorrow and honour a man who helped shape the country. The last prime minister to receive the honour was Shigeru Yoshida, who died in 1967 after being instrumental in rebuilding the country after its defeat in World War 2.
“By holding the state funeral, as well as mourning former Prime Minister Abe, we can show our determination not to bend to violence and to firmly uphold democracy,” Kishida said.
Abe, who remained influential in politics even after stepping down as leader in 2020, was shot at close range in the western city of Nara last Friday, horrifying a nation where gun violence is rare, and leading to an outpouring of sympathy from around the world.
Kishida told reporters Thursday he believed there had been a problem with the security set-up at the campaign event where Abe was killed.
A private wake and funeral have already been held at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo, where the surrounding streets were packed with people seeking to bid a final farewell as his hearse passed by. The 67-year-old leaves a wife, Akie, and two brothers.
Leaders from around the world have paid tribute to Abe, who was a defining and sometimes divisive figure for Japan as the country navigated economic stagnation and China’s rise during his two terms, from 2006-2007 and 2012-2020. He was a security hawk, a fiscal dove, a defender of Japan’s alliance with the US and an advocate for maintaining the postwar global order.
Police said the suspected gunman — Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, believed Abe to be connected to the Unification Church, which he blamed for his family’s financial woes after his mother became an enthusiastic member and made large donations, resulting in her bankruptcy.
Abe wasn’t a church member, but may have spoken at affiliated groups’ events, a spokesperson said.
The group, founded in Seoul, South Korea, by Sun Myung Moon, said the suspect’s mother was a member and said in a statement that he “test-fired his homemade weapon the night before the assassination at a building that was previously used” by the organisation.
Japan to hold state funeral for slain ex-premier Abe Shinzo
A private wake and funeral have already been held at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo for Abe Shinzo leaves a wife, Akie, and two brothers
