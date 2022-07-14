Janet Yellen wants Russia frozen out of G20 talks

The firm’s investment unit posts $1.07bn in quarterly revenue, down 55% from a year earlier
Treasury secretary Janet Yellen says Russian officials have “no place” at coming meetings for finance chiefs from the world’s leading economies in Bali, Indonesia.
“Russia’s actions are not the actions of a government that upholds international norms and laws,” Yellen told reporters on Thursday in discussing Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Representatives of the Putin regime have no place at this forum.”
Yellen continued to talk up a plan to cap the price of Russian oil exports, saying she hoped India and China will see how it would serve their interests. But she said the proposal would work without those two countries through a ban imposed by the US, UK and EU on insurance of tankers carrying Russian oil.
The plan aims to limit Moscow’s revenue from oil while keeping Russian supplies on the market, thereby preventing another spike in global prices. The US treasury chief said Russia would be incentivised to continue with oil exports as the alternative would be worse.
“From Russia’s point of view, a price exception to a policy that would otherwise be yet harsher on Russia is something they should be willing to go along with,” Yellen said.
She said no decision had been made on the price-cap level.
Yellen presented the cap plan as a way to fight inflation in the US, where government data released on Wednesday showed consumer prices rose 9.1% in the year through June. Energy-related price growth, which she linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was responsible for almost half of the US inflation surge, she said.
“Inflation in the US remains unacceptably high,” she said. The Biden administration was “first and foremost” supportive of efforts by the Federal Reserve to control inflation through aggressive interest-rate hikes.
Yellen argued that officials from the Group of 20 should step up pressure on China on debt issues, including working to restructure debt for poorer countries such as Sri Lanka.
“We’ve not seen much progress, and part of what I expect to do over the next several days is urge our partners in the G-20 to put pressure on China to be more co-operative,” she said.
Yellen spoke on the eve of two days of meetings on the Indonesian resort island. An impasse on how to characterise the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hangs over prospects for agreement at the meetings.
Janet Yellen wants Russia frozen out of G20 talks
