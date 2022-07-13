×

UK competition watchdog investigates Sky and BT

Probe looks at whether top sports broadcasters and production firms colluded to buy freelance services

13 July 2022 - 16:36 Karin Matussek
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Britain’s competition watchdog opened a probe into how some of the nation’s top sports TV broadcasters and production firms including Sky UK and BT Group may have colluded to buy freelance services.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement on Wednesday it “has reasonable grounds to suspect one or more breaches of competition law” by firms also including IMG Media and ITV.

The investigation looks into the purchase of freelance services that support the production and broadcasting of sports content in the UK, the CMA said.

BT said in a statement it’s reviewing the details of the probe, but will be “co-operating fully with the CMA”. 

“It is clear that CMA’s investigation is focused very specifically on the purchase of freelance services and not any other aspects of the BT Sport or wider BT Group business,” the company said.

IMG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. ITV said in an emailed statement that it’s committed to complying with competition law and is co-operating with the CMA. Sky also said it’s co-operating fully with the authority.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

