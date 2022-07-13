Ratings agency expects diesel and wages to push Eskom loan up by R45bn

The amount is a 50% increase from S&P Global Ratings’ borrowing forecast for the utility in November
The virus is continuing to mutate and evolve in ways that allow it to survive in an increasingly immune population
Despite the huge outlay, podcasting accounted for only 7% of listening in the 2022 first quarter and 2% of 2021 revenue
Indebted power utility Eskom may need to borrow an extra R45bn to purchase diesel and pay inflation-beating salaries to workers, according to S&P Global Ratings.
That’s a 50% increase from S&P’s borrowing forecast for Eskom in November, said Omega Collocott, director of corporate ratings for SA at the company. The utility had a funding plan of R24.4bn for the year to March, according to a company presentation in November.
SA is Africa’s most industrialised nation and has had to endure hours of outages in the past few weeks as labour strife and breakdowns at coal-fired plants forced Eskom to resort to rolling blackouts. The elevated use of diesel-fed turbines, the wage deal and a tariff increase that didn’t meet the company’s requirement left the utility with a bigger-than-anticipated hole in its finances.
“All in, net cash flows” at the lower end are R15bn below S&P’s forecasts, Collocott said in an interview. “This obviously assumes no change to the planned quantum of government transfers to Eskom,” she said, referring to the R22bn the government pledged for the company in the current fiscal year.
The funding concerns have pushed the spread between Eskom’s guaranteed and unguaranteed tranche of 2028 dollar securities to near pandemic-level highs. The utility has about R396bn in debt.
As a tariff increase of 9.6% was lower than what Eskom required, S&P’s revenue assumptions for the year to March 31 could be lower by about R10bn compared with the ratings company’s November forecast.
S&P rates Eskom’s debt at CCC+, seven levels below investment grade, with a negative outlook.
Fitch Ratings last week said that due to the poor finances of many public enterprises, they posed considerable risks to public finances.
Eskom is expected to require additional financial support of about R150bn, “which is not factored into our debt forecast due to the uncertain timing and form of support”, Fitch said, without giving a time frame.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ratings agency expects diesel and wages to push Eskom loan up by R45bn
The amount is a 50% increase from S&P Global Ratings’ borrowing forecast for the utility in November
Indebted power utility Eskom may need to borrow an extra R45bn to purchase diesel and pay inflation-beating salaries to workers, according to S&P Global Ratings.
That’s a 50% increase from S&P’s borrowing forecast for Eskom in November, said Omega Collocott, director of corporate ratings for SA at the company. The utility had a funding plan of R24.4bn for the year to March, according to a company presentation in November.
SA is Africa’s most industrialised nation and has had to endure hours of outages in the past few weeks as labour strife and breakdowns at coal-fired plants forced Eskom to resort to rolling blackouts. The elevated use of diesel-fed turbines, the wage deal and a tariff increase that didn’t meet the company’s requirement left the utility with a bigger-than-anticipated hole in its finances.
“All in, net cash flows” at the lower end are R15bn below S&P’s forecasts, Collocott said in an interview. “This obviously assumes no change to the planned quantum of government transfers to Eskom,” she said, referring to the R22bn the government pledged for the company in the current fiscal year.
The funding concerns have pushed the spread between Eskom’s guaranteed and unguaranteed tranche of 2028 dollar securities to near pandemic-level highs. The utility has about R396bn in debt.
As a tariff increase of 9.6% was lower than what Eskom required, S&P’s revenue assumptions for the year to March 31 could be lower by about R10bn compared with the ratings company’s November forecast.
S&P rates Eskom’s debt at CCC+, seven levels below investment grade, with a negative outlook.
Fitch Ratings last week said that due to the poor finances of many public enterprises, they posed considerable risks to public finances.
Eskom is expected to require additional financial support of about R150bn, “which is not factored into our debt forecast due to the uncertain timing and form of support”, Fitch said, without giving a time frame.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
PETER BRUCE: There are easy solutions to our electricity crisis, but ANC politics stand in the way
SIU arrests former employees of Eskom contractor
Labour minister opposes any plan to privatise Eskom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Roadmaps that lead us in circles
CLAIRE BISSEKER: With supportive global factors fading, SA’s vulnerabilities ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.