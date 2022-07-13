Bill Gates adds another $20bn to his charitable foundation

Slowing growth has forced Netflix to look for new ways to attract subscribers and new sources of revenue
Bill Gates is donating $20bn (R340bn) to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as the philanthropic behemoth plans to speed up its pace of giving.
“I hope by giving more, we can mitigate some of the suffering people are facing right now and help fulfil the foundation’s vision to give every person the chance to live a healthy and productive life,” Gates, the world’s fourth-richest person, said in a statement on Wednesday.
The foundation’s new goal of distributing $9bn annually, which it aims to accomplish by 2026, is a 50% increase from its current rate. Gates’s latest infusion of cash brings the foundation’s total endowment to about $70bn, according to the statement.
After their tumultuous divorce in 2021, the foundation’s namesake billionaires jointly committed $15bn to the Seattle-based organisation, which Gates’s most recent contribution would fully cover.
“Since then, both co-chairs have made significant contributions towards the pledge,” Kate Davidson, a Gates Foundation spokesperson, said in an email, without specifying a dollar amount.
As part of last year’s announcement, the pair also said that Melinda French Gates might step down from her roles as co-chair and trustee if the two are unable to work together. If she departs, French will receive money from Gates for her charitable work that’s separate from the foundation’s endowment. Gates has already transferred billions of dollars of stock in companies to French, who’s built her own philanthropic investment firm Pivotal Ventures.
Davidson said there are no plans yet for French to step aside.
“Bill and Melinda are fully committed to continuing to work constructively together at the foundation to advance its programme and policy objectives,” she said.
Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has a fortune of $113.7bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while French is worth $10.3bn.
After through on another post-divorce promise, the foundation this year expanded its board of trustees by four members, adding the organisation’s CEO Mark Suzman, Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, Thomas Tierney, the co-founder of Bridgespan Group, one of the non-profit industry’s most powerful consultants; and Minouche Shafik, a former World Bank official who’s the director of the London School of Economics.
The board previously comprised a tiny circle of friends and family, including Gates’s father, who died in 2020, and Warren Buffett, who has donated more than $35bn to the charity, including $3.1bn in June. Buffett stepped down soon after Gates and French split.
The Gates Foundation has long been a powerhouse in the non-profit world, employing almost 1,800 people and spending nearly $80bn since 2000. In 2019, it was overtaken by Fidelity Charitable, a donor-advised fund provider. At that point, both made less than $5bn in gifts annually.
Even if it hits its $9bn annual goal, the Gates Foundation may still trail Fidelity, which has benefited from a recent rise in the use of donor-advised funds. In 2021, Fidelity dispersed more than $10bn in gifts.
Bloomberg News.
Bill Gates adds another $20bn to his charitable foundation
The foundation aims to distribute $9bn annually, doubling its previous commitment
