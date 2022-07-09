×

News

Asian collector pays £16m for a cask of Scotch

For five years 88 bottles annually are to be drawn at £36,000 each

13 July 2022 - 05:02 Sam Unsted
Ardbeg Distillery in Islay. Picture: BRAD JAPHE/BLOOMBERG
Ardbeg Distillery in Islay. Picture: BRAD JAPHE/BLOOMBERG

A cask of rare Scottish whisky dating back to 1975 has sold for a record £16m, the Financial Times reported.

Cask No 3, made by the Ardbeg distillery, was sold to a private Asian collector. Ardbeg, based on the Scottish island of Islay, is owned by Glenmorangie, a subsidiary of French luxury goods giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

The distillery will draw about 88 bottles of whisky from the cask in each of the next five years and deliver them to the buyer. That is about £36,000 per bottle.

Scotch whisky has been enjoying a comeback as major producers create new varieties to compete with spirits such as tequila and gin.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.

With innovation in the mix, Scotch is enticing more aficionados

Far from being put off by newfangled versions, drinkers are splashing out on exclusive bottlings
News
4 hours ago

From Kyoto to Kentucky legendary whiskies are getting tweaked

Reformulations of prized expressions are commonplace amid soaring prices for the originals
News
7 months ago

Doing the unthinkable with a 51-year-old whisky

Bar 51, a round-the-world pop-up, will soon offer Joburg and Cape Town a taste of Craigellachie 51
Life
2 years ago
