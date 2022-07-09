The study of global warming through sound has boomed in recent years
Their work has dried up lately, not long after expensive competition for talent
Despite the huge outlay, podcasting accounted for only 7% of listening in the 2022 first quarter and 2% of 2021 revenue
A cask of rare Scottish whisky dating back to 1975 has sold for a record £16m, the Financial Times reported.
Cask No 3, made by the Ardbeg distillery, was sold to a private Asian collector. Ardbeg, based on the Scottish island of Islay, is owned by Glenmorangie, a subsidiary of French luxury goods giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.
The distillery will draw about 88 bottles of whisky from the cask in each of the next five years and deliver them to the buyer. That is about £36,000 per bottle.
Scotch whisky has been enjoying a comeback as major producers create new varieties to compete with spirits such as tequila and gin.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian collector pays £16m for a cask of Scotch
For five years 88 bottles annually are to be drawn at £36,000 each
A cask of rare Scottish whisky dating back to 1975 has sold for a record £16m, the Financial Times reported.
Cask No 3, made by the Ardbeg distillery, was sold to a private Asian collector. Ardbeg, based on the Scottish island of Islay, is owned by Glenmorangie, a subsidiary of French luxury goods giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.
The distillery will draw about 88 bottles of whisky from the cask in each of the next five years and deliver them to the buyer. That is about £36,000 per bottle.
Scotch whisky has been enjoying a comeback as major producers create new varieties to compete with spirits such as tequila and gin.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.
With innovation in the mix, Scotch is enticing more aficionados
From Kyoto to Kentucky legendary whiskies are getting tweaked
Doing the unthinkable with a 51-year-old whisky
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
The agonies and ecstasies of the women of Memphis
One-litre Polo is peppier than it sounds
Wanted Online: 8 unmissable art exhibitions taking place in July
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.