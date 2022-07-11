Thulas Nxesi wants to create 2-million jobs before elections in 2024

Tesla CEO says there is ‘too much drama’ when former president is in office
Fantasies about the elite culture of empire allowed disgraced prime minister to survive every kind of scandal for far too long.
Despite the huge outlay, podcasting accounted for only 7% of listening in the 2022 first quarter and 2% of 2021 revenue
Labour minister Thulas Nxesi wants to add as many as 2- million new jobs before the 2024 elections as the nation grapples with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.
About 12-million South Africans are without jobs. Unemployment according to the expanded definition, which includes people who were available for work but not looking for a job, is at 45.5% — the highest rate on a list of 82 countries monitored by Bloomberg — though some of the data is outdated.
Nxesi’s jobs target adds up to the amount of people who were rendered unemployed at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Strict labour laws, stagnant productivity, bureaucratic hurdles and a skills shortage have reduced the ability of South African companies to hire additional workers.
“Whether or not that is achievable, I don’t know,” Nxesi said of his goal in an interview in Bloomberg’s office in Johannesburg. The government is working on policy amendments to prioritise South Africans’ access to jobs over foreign nationals with the same skills, he said.
The high unemployment rate has added to anti-immigrant sentiment among some South Africans who resent facing additional competition for jobs. That has prompted the government to follow through on proposals to enforce employment quotas for foreign nationals.
There has been a trend of “employment of foreign workers at the expense of the SA workers,” Nxesi said. “The issue is the employers who deliberately employ these vulnerable people.”
Reducing undocumented immigrants will be vital in addressing unemployment, said Nxesi.
“It’s a very sensitive matter everywhere, but if you look in Zimbabwe, Botswana, Nigeria and Ghana — they have all declared that you can’t bring anyone from outside if there is a national who is able to perform that job,” he said.
To limit the influx of illegal migrants from neighbouring nations, SA wants to establish a border control agency. The Border Management Authority will have branches at six border posts to begin with, and employ people from various government departments to tighten the implementation of immigration policies.
The lack of jobs is likely to be a key issue in the run-up to the elections in 2024. The state has to find a solution to limit the large number of labour migrants coming from struggling neighbouring countries, the minister said.
About 3-million of the 60-million people living in SA are migrants, according to Stats SA. Many of them are Zimbabweans.
In 2021, SA said it would end a special dispensation that allows about 178,000 Zimbabweans to live and work in the country. The Zimbabwean exemption permits were granted to the nation’s nationals who moved to Sa before 2009.
The permits are likely to be extended for those who reapply, especially if their skills are needed in the country, Nxesi said.
“We all know that the reason why there are many Zimbabweans here, is because the country has collapsed, that’s the root cause,” Nxesi said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Thulas Nxesi wants to create 2-million jobs before elections in 2024
The labour minister says the government is working on policy amendments to prioritise South Africans’ access to jobs over foreign nationals
Labour minister Thulas Nxesi wants to add as many as 2- million new jobs before the 2024 elections as the nation grapples with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.
About 12-million South Africans are without jobs. Unemployment according to the expanded definition, which includes people who were available for work but not looking for a job, is at 45.5% — the highest rate on a list of 82 countries monitored by Bloomberg — though some of the data is outdated.
Nxesi’s jobs target adds up to the amount of people who were rendered unemployed at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Strict labour laws, stagnant productivity, bureaucratic hurdles and a skills shortage have reduced the ability of South African companies to hire additional workers.
“Whether or not that is achievable, I don’t know,” Nxesi said of his goal in an interview in Bloomberg’s office in Johannesburg. The government is working on policy amendments to prioritise South Africans’ access to jobs over foreign nationals with the same skills, he said.
The high unemployment rate has added to anti-immigrant sentiment among some South Africans who resent facing additional competition for jobs. That has prompted the government to follow through on proposals to enforce employment quotas for foreign nationals.
There has been a trend of “employment of foreign workers at the expense of the SA workers,” Nxesi said. “The issue is the employers who deliberately employ these vulnerable people.”
Reducing undocumented immigrants will be vital in addressing unemployment, said Nxesi.
“It’s a very sensitive matter everywhere, but if you look in Zimbabwe, Botswana, Nigeria and Ghana — they have all declared that you can’t bring anyone from outside if there is a national who is able to perform that job,” he said.
To limit the influx of illegal migrants from neighbouring nations, SA wants to establish a border control agency. The Border Management Authority will have branches at six border posts to begin with, and employ people from various government departments to tighten the implementation of immigration policies.
The lack of jobs is likely to be a key issue in the run-up to the elections in 2024. The state has to find a solution to limit the large number of labour migrants coming from struggling neighbouring countries, the minister said.
About 3-million of the 60-million people living in SA are migrants, according to Stats SA. Many of them are Zimbabweans.
In 2021, SA said it would end a special dispensation that allows about 178,000 Zimbabweans to live and work in the country. The Zimbabwean exemption permits were granted to the nation’s nationals who moved to Sa before 2009.
The permits are likely to be extended for those who reapply, especially if their skills are needed in the country, Nxesi said.
“We all know that the reason why there are many Zimbabweans here, is because the country has collapsed, that’s the root cause,” Nxesi said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Helen Suzman Foundation slams Motsoaledi’s ‘unbecoming’ statement
HSF fights bid to stop permits that allow Zimbabweans to keep living legally in SA
LETTER: Motsoaledi should praise HSF for fighting for Zimbabwe permits
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Rethink is needed on ending the Zimbabwean exemption permit
MAMOKETE LIJANE: We’re bleeding skilled workers and gaining unskilled ones
IMF urges Zimbabwe to tighten monetary policy to reduce risk
Zimbabwean exemption permit extended to end-2022
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.