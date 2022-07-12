Sail into the sunset, Musk advises Trump

Tesla CEO says there is ‘too much drama’ when former president is in office
Fantasies about the elite culture of empire allowed disgraced prime minister to survive every kind of scandal for far too long.
Despite the huge outlay, podcasting accounted for only 7% of listening in the 2022 first quarter and 2% of 2021 revenue
Elon Musk says Donald Trump should forget about running for president in 2024 and instead should “sail into the sunset”, presumably to make way for Florida governor Ron DeSantis, whom he supports.
In a series of tweets to his 100-million followers on Monday night, Musk pointed out Trump, now 76, would be 82 at the end of a second term, and “that is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.” He also said there was “too much drama” when Trump was in office.
This marked the first time that Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has said Trump should forgo another campaign. In an interview with Bloomberg News last month, Musk said he was undecided about whom to support when asked if he would back Trump, who has strongly hinted at another run.
He added that DeSantis, who is running for re-election and has shown growing strength in early polls among Republican 2024 hopefuls, would “win easily” against President Joe Biden.
Musk’s tweets came in response to criticism directed at him by Trump at a rally in Alaska on Saturday.
Referring to Musk’s assertion that he had never voted Republican until this June, Trump said that contradicted what Musk had told him. The former president followed with an expletive description of the world’s richest man and voiced his judgment on the Twitter acquisition agreement that Musk struck but is now trying to walk away from, calling it “rotten”.
Though Musk has been keen to share his political opinions, nearly all of the focus on him in recent days has been on the Twitter drama. Twitter chair Bret Taylor said the company would pursue legal action to close the transaction “on the price and terms agreed by Mr Musk”.
The company has hired merger law heavyweight Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and aims to file suit early this week, according to people familiar with the company’s plans, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.
In the Bloomberg interview, Musk said he was willing to put a “non-trivial” amount of as much as $25m in a super political action committee. He has been steadily escalating his criticisms of Biden, saying that the president is too beholden to labour and that Democrats stymie business.
Biden, in turn, has shrugged off Musk’s jabs, including warnings on the economy. Earlier this month he dismissively wished the billionaire “lots of luck” in efforts to land on the moon.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sail into the sunset, Musk advises Trump
Elon Musk says Donald Trump should forget about running for president in 2024 and instead should “sail into the sunset”, presumably to make way for Florida governor Ron DeSantis, whom he supports.
In a series of tweets to his 100-million followers on Monday night, Musk pointed out Trump, now 76, would be 82 at the end of a second term, and “that is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.” He also said there was “too much drama” when Trump was in office.
This marked the first time that Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has said Trump should forgo another campaign. In an interview with Bloomberg News last month, Musk said he was undecided about whom to support when asked if he would back Trump, who has strongly hinted at another run.
He added that DeSantis, who is running for re-election and has shown growing strength in early polls among Republican 2024 hopefuls, would “win easily” against President Joe Biden.
Musk’s tweets came in response to criticism directed at him by Trump at a rally in Alaska on Saturday.
Referring to Musk’s assertion that he had never voted Republican until this June, Trump said that contradicted what Musk had told him. The former president followed with an expletive description of the world’s richest man and voiced his judgment on the Twitter acquisition agreement that Musk struck but is now trying to walk away from, calling it “rotten”.
Though Musk has been keen to share his political opinions, nearly all of the focus on him in recent days has been on the Twitter drama. Twitter chair Bret Taylor said the company would pursue legal action to close the transaction “on the price and terms agreed by Mr Musk”.
The company has hired merger law heavyweight Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and aims to file suit early this week, according to people familiar with the company’s plans, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.
In the Bloomberg interview, Musk said he was willing to put a “non-trivial” amount of as much as $25m in a super political action committee. He has been steadily escalating his criticisms of Biden, saying that the president is too beholden to labour and that Democrats stymie business.
Biden, in turn, has shrugged off Musk’s jabs, including warnings on the economy. Earlier this month he dismissively wished the billionaire “lots of luck” in efforts to land on the moon.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
ADRIAN WOOLDRIDGE: Boris Johnson was on the lightweight end of destructive global populism
The sinking of SS Trump
IAN BREMMER: US’s dysfunctional politics is only getting worse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
PANKAJ MISHRA: Britain’s imperial nostalgia should follow Boris Johnson out
Musk laughs off Twitter lawsuit in characteristic meme fashion
Twitter shares tumble as Musk walks away from $44bn deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.