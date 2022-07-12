Amazon’s cloud unit ‘worth more than entire company’

While Amazon has slumped 33% in post-pandemic tech sell-off, AWS remains vibrant
Their work has dried up lately, not long after expensive competition for talent
Despite the huge outlay, podcasting accounted for only 7% of listening in the 2022 first quarter and 2% of 2021 revenue
Amazon.com’s Prime Day may grab headlines, but investors are more focused on its fast growing cloud-computing and advertising services businesses.
The two-day shopping event, which started on Tuesday, comes as the tech giant’s retail business faces weaker consumer demand amid a looming recession. Bulls, however, say e-commerce headwinds have obscured the still-vibrant trends at cloud computing business Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the advertising services unit.
“AWS alone could be worth more than Amazon’s entire market cap right now, which means you’re essentially getting the retail business for free,” said Marko Lazarevic, a US investment analyst at Harris Associates. “At this valuation, you’re not taking on much risk buying Amazon for the long term.”
Shares in the tech giant have slumped 33% this year amid the broader growth stock sell-off and as consumers return to pre-pandemic habits, denting demand for online shopping. Even so, support from non-retail businesses has helped Amazon outperform pure-play e-commerce companies like Etsy, Wayfair, and Shopify, which are all down at least 60%.
Retail still accounts for more than half of Amazon’s total sales, but the other businesses are increasingly important, with AWS revenue growing 37% in constant currency terms in 2021, to $62.2bn. The cloud unit, which helps power everything from Netflix videos to robot vacuums, is also the company’s most profitable.
Amid a huge opportunity for cloud computing, some analysts see AWS alone being worth more than Amazon’s $1.14-trillion market capitalisation. Cowen estimates AWS has an enterprise value of $1.2-trillion, while Bloomberg Intelligence says AWS sits in the $1.5-trillion to $2-trillion range. Redburn analyst Alex Haissl sees a path towards $3-trillion for the unit.
“Amazon is at least 40% cheaper than it should be, relative to the sum of its parts,” said Eric Clark, a portfolio manager at Accuvest Global Advisors. “With expenses falling and AWS and ads continuing to grow, that’s an environment where the stock can really shine. I’m happy to keep buying on dips, because it has a really great catch-up opportunity.”
Ad services sales jumped almost 58% to more than $30bn last year, and Bloomberg Intelligence projects revenue could reach $100bn over the next decade.
The non-retail businesses will be closely watched when the company reports second-quarter results later this month. AWS revenue is expected to grow nearly 32% and revenue from ad services is projected to climb 19%. That compares with basically flat year-on-year growth for online sales, according to Bloomberg Consensus estimates.
While Amazon may not be immune from an economic downturn, playing the long game might prove profitable. “If there is a recession or a slowdown, that would hurt retail sales, and that could mean a slowdown at Amazon,” Lazarevic said. “However, recessions come and go, but the overall trends at Amazon — whether e-commerce or cloud computing — will pull through.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Amazon’s cloud unit ‘worth more than entire company’
While Amazon has slumped 33% in post-pandemic tech sell-off, AWS remains vibrant
Amazon.com’s Prime Day may grab headlines, but investors are more focused on its fast growing cloud-computing and advertising services businesses.
The two-day shopping event, which started on Tuesday, comes as the tech giant’s retail business faces weaker consumer demand amid a looming recession. Bulls, however, say e-commerce headwinds have obscured the still-vibrant trends at cloud computing business Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the advertising services unit.
“AWS alone could be worth more than Amazon’s entire market cap right now, which means you’re essentially getting the retail business for free,” said Marko Lazarevic, a US investment analyst at Harris Associates. “At this valuation, you’re not taking on much risk buying Amazon for the long term.”
Shares in the tech giant have slumped 33% this year amid the broader growth stock sell-off and as consumers return to pre-pandemic habits, denting demand for online shopping. Even so, support from non-retail businesses has helped Amazon outperform pure-play e-commerce companies like Etsy, Wayfair, and Shopify, which are all down at least 60%.
Retail still accounts for more than half of Amazon’s total sales, but the other businesses are increasingly important, with AWS revenue growing 37% in constant currency terms in 2021, to $62.2bn. The cloud unit, which helps power everything from Netflix videos to robot vacuums, is also the company’s most profitable.
Amid a huge opportunity for cloud computing, some analysts see AWS alone being worth more than Amazon’s $1.14-trillion market capitalisation. Cowen estimates AWS has an enterprise value of $1.2-trillion, while Bloomberg Intelligence says AWS sits in the $1.5-trillion to $2-trillion range. Redburn analyst Alex Haissl sees a path towards $3-trillion for the unit.
“Amazon is at least 40% cheaper than it should be, relative to the sum of its parts,” said Eric Clark, a portfolio manager at Accuvest Global Advisors. “With expenses falling and AWS and ads continuing to grow, that’s an environment where the stock can really shine. I’m happy to keep buying on dips, because it has a really great catch-up opportunity.”
Ad services sales jumped almost 58% to more than $30bn last year, and Bloomberg Intelligence projects revenue could reach $100bn over the next decade.
The non-retail businesses will be closely watched when the company reports second-quarter results later this month. AWS revenue is expected to grow nearly 32% and revenue from ad services is projected to climb 19%. That compares with basically flat year-on-year growth for online sales, according to Bloomberg Consensus estimates.
While Amazon may not be immune from an economic downturn, playing the long game might prove profitable. “If there is a recession or a slowdown, that would hurt retail sales, and that could mean a slowdown at Amazon,” Lazarevic said. “However, recessions come and go, but the overall trends at Amazon — whether e-commerce or cloud computing — will pull through.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
GUGU LOURIE: Amazon has its work cut out as it takes on SA and Nigerian online ...
Boeing cuts huge cloud deal with Amazon, Microsoft and Google
No antitrust concerns yet about cloud computing, EU’s Vestager says
How Amazon opened doors in Beijing by hooking up with China’s propaganda cadres
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.