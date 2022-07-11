Sweden’s Klarna sees value cut to $6.7bn from $45.6bn

The buy-now-pay-later fintech company took a significant cut in valuation to raise funds for its US expansion
Klarna Bank AB’s valuation has been slashed to $6.7bn in its latest funding round, a dramatic reversal for one of Europe’s most high-profile start-ups.
The buy-now-pay-later giant said it raised $800m from new and existing investors, according to a statement Monday. Its new valuation is down from the $45.6bn it achieved in June 2021, with Klarna downgrading its ambitions several times during the latest talks with investors.
Klarna extends interest-free loans that let consumers spread payments for purchases over multiple instalments, instead of all at once. It makes money by charging retailers a small fee on every transaction and from interest on longer-term loans.
However, interest rates for its own debt are rising and Klarna is burning through hundreds of millions of dollars per quarter. It posted an operating loss of 2.54bn krona ($245m) in the first quarter and 6.58bn krona last year.
Existing investors who backed the funding round include Sequoia, Bestseller, Silver Lake and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). New investors included Mubadala Investment Company and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
The lender, which is regulated by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, also recently cut staff in an effort to curb costs.
A new valuation for Klarna comes as inflation, higher rates and looming recession pressures a raft of start-ups who have seen their valuations rise dramatically over recent years. Shares of rival Affirm Holdings have tumbled 75% in the past 12 months as investor sentiment on the buy-now-pay-later model has turned negative.
Klarna has 147-million global active users and 400,000 retail partners, including Nike, Ikea, Sephora and Expedia Group, according to its website. The new funds will target its expansion in the US, where the company has about 30-million customers, with volumes more than tripling in a year, Klarna said in a statement.
“It’s a testament to the strength of Klarna’s business that, during the steepest drop in global stock markets in over 50 years, investors recognised our strong position,” CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said.
Sweden’s Klarna sees value cut to $6.7bn from $45.6bn
