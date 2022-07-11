×

News

Macau casino shares fall as businesses shut over worst-yet Covid-19 outbreak

Sands China leads losses, tumbling more than 9%, while Wynn Macau falls as much as 7.8%

11 July 2022 - 07:54 Shirley Zhao
Grand Lisboa Hotel in Macau under lockdown after Covid-19 cases were found there, on July 6. Picture: BLOOMBERG/GUO KAI/VCG/GETTY IMAGE.
Macau casino shares slumped on Monday as the world’s largest gambling hub shut almost all business premises, including gaming venues, to try containing its worst-yet Covid-19 outbreak. 

A Bloomberg gauge of the city’s six licensed casino operators fell as much as 6.3%, and is down 20% this year. Sands China led losses, tumbling more than 9%, while Wynn Macau fell as much as 7.8%.

Macau starts a weeklong citywide shutdown on Monday in a return to its toughest pandemic restrictions. All residents are banned from leaving their homes unless they have valid reasons such as buying groceries and taking care of elderly people living separately. Essential services such as water and gas utilities, as well as businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and hotels will remain open.

The city reported 93 new cases for Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the latest outbreak starting June 18 to 1,467. 

The shutdown — the first since an unprecedented 15-day closure in February 2020 — deals a substantial blow to an industry that accounts for 80% of government income and a large portion of employment. Gaming revenue has already fallen more than 50% every month since March amid a dearth of visitors after mainland China rolled out strict lockdowns and travel curbs to get its own outbreak under control.

The shutdown means “we would probably need to write-off July and likely August”, said JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts including DS Kim. He has previously estimated that most casinos could survive between nine months to two years in a worst-case scenario of no revenue. 

Still, Macau’s new gaming law requires operators to set aside 5-billion patacas for bidding for new licenses, which would shorten the liquidity runway, Kim said. SJM Holdings would only have one month of liquidity under the extreme scenario and Sands China six months, though Kim said he expects the companies to get extra funding from their parents. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

World
9 hours ago

Macau uses more hotels for Covid-19 medical facilities

Macau reported 88 new cases on Friday, taking the total to 1,303 cases since mid-June. More than 17,000 people are in quarantine
World
2 days ago

Facial recognition used to bet on the ultra rich

Casinos are using the technology not to identify cheats but to best accommodate wealthy clients
Opinion
1 month ago
