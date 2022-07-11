×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Labour minister opposes any plan to privatise Eskom

Thulas Nxesi believes the struggling power utility’s privatisation will make electricity too expensive for the poor

11 July 2022 - 15:43 S'thembile Cele
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: GCIS/JAIRUS MMUTLE/FILE PHOTO
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: GCIS/JAIRUS MMUTLE/FILE PHOTO

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi says he will oppose any move to privatise Eskom as it struggles to generate power, avoid outages and repay its $23bn (R396bn) debt.

Privatising the company would be detrimental to the poor, Nxesi said in an interview.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has previously denied any plans to sell the company, there have been calls to divest from the asset. S&P Global Ratings said privatisation may be the best option to resolve SA’s power crisis.

“I am not a proponent of privatisation of key state assets,” said Nxesi, who’s also deputy national chair of the SACP. “If you privatise electricity, you can forget about the majority of people having access to electricity — it is going to be very expensive for them. That’s why government steps in when there is market failure.”

Eskom poses a significant risk to SA’s economy and its public finances, with the government guaranteeing as much as R350bn ($20.6bn) of its debt. The utility has been intermittently cutting 6,000MW from the grid since last month, leaving the country in darkness for hours at a time and further constraining industrial output and growth. 

“I see the energy issue as an economic crisis,” Nxesi said.

SA’s labour minister says he will oppose any move to privatise Eskom.
SA’s labour minister says he will oppose any move to privatise Eskom.
Image: Bloomberg

Operational issues at Eskom pose a risk to SA’s economic outlook and the utility’s revenue is insufficient to reduce its R396bn debt, according to S&P. Shifting the company’s obligations onto the state’s balance sheet would precipitate a marked deterioration in the state’s debt.

“These utilities typically tend to be a problem, but then the ones that have done better are the ones that have done some kind of a wholesale privatisation,” Zahabia Gupta, S&P associate director of sovereign ratings in the Middle East and Africa, said in an interview. “Then the problem at least is no longer the government’s and typically the utilities run better.”

The administration is breaking up Eskom into three separate entities — transmission, generation and distribution.

Ramaphosa has also announced policy changes to cut excessive bureaucracy and enable private investors to build their own power plants with up to 100MW of generating capacity without requiring a licence. The state has also encouraged more support for renewable-energy projects to supplement the country’s needs. 

Nxesi said the ANC could upset South Africans if it’s unable to resolve the energy crisis by 2024, when the next general election is set to take place.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Eskom weighs heavily on public debt, says economist

Eskom, whose debt is around R380bn, last week rolled out stage 6 power cuts for the first time since 2019
Business
1 day ago

No easy solutions to SA’s electricity crisis, Ramaphosa says

Government will soon complete detailed work and consultations to finalise further measures to achieve the goal of ending load-shedding much faster, ...
National
6 hours ago

Government wakes up to Eskom’s plans to tackle power crisis

De Ruyter says the power utility has had a busy weekend with numerous meetings with ministers and officials
National
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Why Twitter’s set to be a loser with or without ...
News
2.
Twitter shares tumble as Musk walks away from ...
News
3.
Tory leadership contenders clash on their tax ...
News
4.
Coal a double-edged sword for SA, says S&P
News
5.
Twitter hires heavyweight legal team to sue Musk ...
News

Related Articles

DEON JAMES: Eskom leadership must make the necessary for real change

Opinion

Task team set up to investigate crimes at Eskom, says police commissioner

National

MICHAEL AVERY: Politics still trumping tough decisions at Eskom

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.