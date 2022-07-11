Does working at home lead to greater risk of workplace bullying?

Patterns of bullying identified by a UK firm include leaving colleagues out of remote meetings and gossiping on messaging apps
Working from home (WFH) may not be working for everyone. A record number of bullying claims have featured in lawsuits at the UK’s employment courts over the past year, in a sign that while working from home is welcomed by many, it’s also contributing to tension for others.
Employment tribunals, which hear actions brought against employers by workers, saw a 44% surge in cases that included bullying allegations, according to employment law firm Fox & Partners. The number jumped to 835 suits in the 12 months to the end of March, compared with 581 in the previous period.
Employees can’t sue employers directly for bullying but can include it under discrimination or whistle-blowing claims.
The sharp increase shines a light on problems companies may be facing in dealing with problematic behaviour in and out of the office. UK home secretary Priti Patel settled a tribunal case involving bullying claims by a senior public servant in 2021.
The increase could be a wake-up call for many firms and shows that leadership teams have “struggled to maintain healthy workplaces during the shift to hybrid working”, said Ivor Adair, a partner at Fox & Partners.
Examples the firm gave included patterns of bullying that are hard to identify such as leaving colleagues out of remote meetings, gossiping on messaging apps, and making cutting remarks on video calls that are hard to address.
