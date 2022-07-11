Bangkok secures billions of dollars of investment pledges for the city, which will accommodate 350,000 people by 2032
Mercedes-Benz Group sold 16% fewer cars during the second quarter as Covid-related lockdowns and a prolonged shortage of semiconductors continued to weigh on production.
Deliveries in China, the world’s largest car market, declined 25%, while sales in Europe fell 10%, the Stuttgart-based vehicle maker said in a statement on Monday.
“We are making every effort to fulfil customer expectations, despite the supply restrictions,” said Britta Seeger, the management board member responsible for marketing and sales.
The automotive industry is still feeling the pain of supply chain disruptions and shortages of components such as semiconductors, particularly amid a broad transition to electric vehicles (EV), which are dependent on increasingly sophisticated software. BMW said last week that its sales declined almost 20% in the second quarter.
Ongoing supply chain problems could jeopardise Mercedes’s plan to cut back on entry-level vehicles to focus on higher-end cars that deliver bigger profits. Mercedes said a dearth of chips contributed to a 16% drop in sales for the top-end luxury category.
EV sales were a bright spot in the Mercedes report, with sales of its EQ models nearly doubling to 23,500 units compared with the same period last year. The first half of the year saw the brand’s EV sales rising to 45,400 units, an increase of 134%.
“The electric ramp-up is gaining traction,” Seeger said. “It shows that we offer compelling electric vehicles our customers desire.”
Chip shortages are still haunting Mercedes sales
Supply chain problems may jeopardise the carmaker’s plan to cut back on entry-level vehicles
