Why Twitter’s set to be a loser with or without Musk

Total number of aspirant contenders in race to be Britain’s next prime minister rises to 10
The issue of Europe needs resolving and can the ruling party’s fortunes be recovered?
Despite the huge outlay, podcasting accounted for only 7% of listening in the 2022 first quarter and 2% of 2021 revenue
Elon Musk’s effort to dump his agreement to buy Twitter leaves the social media service worse off, no matter the outcome.
If the Tesla CEO succeeds in ending the deal, Twitter shares are likely to freefall, and employees already dejected by Musk’s months-long public criticism of the site will suffer another emotional blow. If Twitter prevails in court, the company will be run by an unpredictable and reluctant owner, while still struggling to meet ambitious growth targets.
Musk’s regulatory filing on Friday announcing plans to walk away from his $44bn purchase touched off a nightmare scenario for Twitter, where only bad options remain. Chair Bret Taylor responded by vowing to enforce the deal in court, but the company’s leadership is already losing the trust of staff after months of uncertainty and stress.
Many of Twitter’s employees were already worried about the effect of Musk’s arrival. During a question-and-answer (Q&A) session he held with Twitter employees in June, some workers mocked Musk over internal Slack channels as he told employees that only those who were “exceptional” would be allowed to continue working from home.
In weeks before the Q&A, still others fretted that Musk had no idea how to run a social network, and some posted their frustration about claims alleging Musk had sexually harassed former employees at his rocket company SpaceX. After Twitter leadership failed to acknowledge the allegations, one employee wrote that “as a woman working at Twitter, I find this radio silence extremely disheartening”.
Those feelings were directed towards Musk when employees thought he still wanted to buy the company. His change of heart has only intensified frustration with Musk and with Twitter’s management and board, which some employees are publicly mocking on Twitter — though there is an internal directive not to speak publicly about the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.
Staff were also on edge due to recent executive departures and restructuring of product leadership, making product development more difficult, the person said. Twitter cut about 100 employees this week, with staff expecting more to come.
Stock price
“If Musk is able to terminate the deal, Twitter will still be left with the same problems it had before he came on the scene,” wrote Debra Aho Williamson, a principal analyst at Insider Intelligence. “Its user growth is slowing. And while ad revenue is still growing marginally, Twitter is now dealing with a slowing economy that could squeeze ad spending on all social platforms.”
If Twitter goes to court and fails to force Musk to buy the San Francisco-based company, he is likely to sell his 9% stake and walk away. Twitter’s stock price — which already hadn’t reached the $54.20 per share that Musk had agreed to pay — will undoubtedly slide far below Friday’s $36.81 close. After months of anticipating a deal, Twitter will suddenly be back where it started in April when Musk showed up on its doorstep.
That might not be a great place to be. Twitter’s business was looking questionable when Musk made his offer. The company had set lofty user growth and revenue targets for 2023, and the user target was looking increasingly ambitious with every new quarter. Since Musk made his offer, Twitter has also implemented a hiring freeze, fired two top executives and cut some jobs.
The Twitter-Musk saga isn’t over. Musk will try to prove Twitter violated their merger agreement, and Twitter will fight to show it fulfilled its obligations. It’s possible Musk and Twitter renegotiate the price, or maybe Musk walks away, but pays Twitter a hefty settlement.
Despite Musk’s claims, the deal is not dead. But as far as Twitter’s options go, it may as well be.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Why Twitter’s set to be a loser with or without Musk
Elon Musk’s effort to dump his agreement to buy Twitter leaves the social media service worse off, no matter the outcome.
If the Tesla CEO succeeds in ending the deal, Twitter shares are likely to freefall, and employees already dejected by Musk’s months-long public criticism of the site will suffer another emotional blow. If Twitter prevails in court, the company will be run by an unpredictable and reluctant owner, while still struggling to meet ambitious growth targets.
Musk’s regulatory filing on Friday announcing plans to walk away from his $44bn purchase touched off a nightmare scenario for Twitter, where only bad options remain. Chair Bret Taylor responded by vowing to enforce the deal in court, but the company’s leadership is already losing the trust of staff after months of uncertainty and stress.
Many of Twitter’s employees were already worried about the effect of Musk’s arrival. During a question-and-answer (Q&A) session he held with Twitter employees in June, some workers mocked Musk over internal Slack channels as he told employees that only those who were “exceptional” would be allowed to continue working from home.
In weeks before the Q&A, still others fretted that Musk had no idea how to run a social network, and some posted their frustration about claims alleging Musk had sexually harassed former employees at his rocket company SpaceX. After Twitter leadership failed to acknowledge the allegations, one employee wrote that “as a woman working at Twitter, I find this radio silence extremely disheartening”.
Those feelings were directed towards Musk when employees thought he still wanted to buy the company. His change of heart has only intensified frustration with Musk and with Twitter’s management and board, which some employees are publicly mocking on Twitter — though there is an internal directive not to speak publicly about the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.
Staff were also on edge due to recent executive departures and restructuring of product leadership, making product development more difficult, the person said. Twitter cut about 100 employees this week, with staff expecting more to come.
Stock price
“If Musk is able to terminate the deal, Twitter will still be left with the same problems it had before he came on the scene,” wrote Debra Aho Williamson, a principal analyst at Insider Intelligence. “Its user growth is slowing. And while ad revenue is still growing marginally, Twitter is now dealing with a slowing economy that could squeeze ad spending on all social platforms.”
If Twitter goes to court and fails to force Musk to buy the San Francisco-based company, he is likely to sell his 9% stake and walk away. Twitter’s stock price — which already hadn’t reached the $54.20 per share that Musk had agreed to pay — will undoubtedly slide far below Friday’s $36.81 close. After months of anticipating a deal, Twitter will suddenly be back where it started in April when Musk showed up on its doorstep.
That might not be a great place to be. Twitter’s business was looking questionable when Musk made his offer. The company had set lofty user growth and revenue targets for 2023, and the user target was looking increasingly ambitious with every new quarter. Since Musk made his offer, Twitter has also implemented a hiring freeze, fired two top executives and cut some jobs.
The Twitter-Musk saga isn’t over. Musk will try to prove Twitter violated their merger agreement, and Twitter will fight to show it fulfilled its obligations. It’s possible Musk and Twitter renegotiate the price, or maybe Musk walks away, but pays Twitter a hefty settlement.
Despite Musk’s claims, the deal is not dead. But as far as Twitter’s options go, it may as well be.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Elon Musk talks about Mars, not end of Twitter deal
Legal battle looms after Elon Musk walks away from Twitter deal
Dispute over bots continues to dog Musk’s Twitter deal
Elon Musk on Twitter, recession and Trump
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.