Netflix co-CEO Sarandos pins blame for slowdown partly on inflation
Ted Sarandos also flags a decline in smart TV sales due to supply chain constraints, and its Russia departure
Netflix’s co-CEO is blaming a recent slowdown at the streaming service on multiple factors including inflation’s effect on household budgets, a decline in smart TV sales due to supply chain constraints, and its departure from Russia.
“Every customer is asking the question of the value of a subscription in relation to its cost,” Ted Sarandos said in an interview with French newspaper Le JDD on Sunday. Netflix’s vision to “satisfy the consumer” remains intact, he added, citing the popularity of the new season of Stranger Things.
Netflix, which lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter, has been trying to bring costs under control. As part of those efforts, the streaming giant has laid off employees, including 150 in May and another 300 in June.
The company is “adapting to the slowdown in growth compared to projections” and is doing so “without limiting spending on content production, which will reach €17bn in 2022,” Sarandos said.
The introduction of ads will be global and make Netflix’s business model more complex, the co-CEO said, but will allow the company to attract customers who want to pay less.
Netflix now has more than 10-million subscribers in France, Sarandos said, compared with 6.7-million in 2020, the last time it reported the figure.
It is investing €200m in French content this year, including €40m on films released first in French movie theatres. It recently bought the rights to stream Johnny Depp’s next movie in France, Bloomberg previously reported.
Still, Sarandos criticised an exclusivity arrangement with local cinema guilds that allows Netflix to show films only 15 months after their theatre release in France.
“The appropriate time frame is a few weeks, not a few months,” he said.
