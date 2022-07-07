×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Coal a double-edged sword for SA, says S&P

SA’s inflation is partly kept in check by Eskom sourcing coal locally, says ratings agency

10 July 2022 - 20:25 Paul Burkhardt and Colleen Goko
A loader moves coal at a mine in Mpumalanga. Picture: MASI LOSI
A loader moves coal at a mine in Mpumalanga. Picture: MASI LOSI

SA’s reliance on coal to generate most of its power makes it an environmental pariah, but is also helping keep inflation in check, according to S&P Global Ratings. 

While energy prices have soared as European nations scramble to find alternatives to Russian gas supplies following its invasion of Ukraine, Eskom has been left relatively unscathed. 

“One of the reasons that SA’s inflation is more manageable than in certain other countries is because Eskom is largely a coal-fired generator and the coal is locally sourced, mostly under long-term contracts” Omega Collocott, S&P’s director of corporate ratings for the country said in an interview.

That means the world’s 13th-biggest greenhouse gas emitter “ironically doesn’t have as much inflationary pressure because of dirty power generation”, she said.

Inflation in the eurozone has averaged 7.9% since March, and 6.1% in SA. 

Eskom is facing other significant cost pressures, including an above-inflation wage increase that it’s deemed “unaffordable”, along with repair bills for its largely unreliable plants. 

South Africans might be hard-pressed to come up with any other redeeming qualities about the utility that’s closing in on record annual power outages just seven months into the year. 

“Whether electricity is off or on is a different story, but I think that’s an interesting observation and may be a bright spot in the dark,” Collocott said. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

MICHAEL AVERY: Politics still trumping tough decisions at Eskom

CEO André de Ruyter doesn’t have the full political backing required to tackle labour reform decisively
Opinion
5 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: Turf wars sabotage Eskom

The workers had become used to calling the shots. They feel they no longer have that influence — and they don’t like it
Opinion
3 days ago

WATCH: Solidarity urges small power producers to apply for permits

SA’s private sector will need to ramp up electricity production between now and 2025
National
2 days ago

‘Renewable energy projects need better co-ordination’

Independent Power Producers Office says it is doing all it can to speed up the procurement of new energy to ease the crippling shortage of ...
National
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Let private sector in as De Ruyter tries riding Eskom into the sunset

The end game hinges on the CEO and management being good enough to guide the power utility to a soft landing
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Staple food prices tumble to lowest levels in ...
News
2.
Protests build in Africa over surging fuel costs
News
3.
Why Twitter’s set to be a loser with or without ...
News
4.
Hi-tech trailer delivering green power an ...
News
5.
Treasury ‘pretty confident’ money-laundering ...
News

Related Articles

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Shift the gears of SA exceptionalism and start tackling ...

Opinion / Columnists

Protests build in Africa over surging fuel costs

News

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Proposals on power crisis are encouraging

Opinion / Columnists

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and manufacturing to provide detail on SA’s Q2 ...

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.