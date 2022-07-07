Le Maire says at an economic conference France and Europe should prepare for severe Russian retaliation for sanctions
Coal a double-edged sword for SA, says S&P
SA’s inflation is partly kept in check by Eskom sourcing coal locally, says ratings agency
SA’s reliance on coal to generate most of its power makes it an environmental pariah, but is also helping keep inflation in check, according to S&P Global Ratings.
While energy prices have soared as European nations scramble to find alternatives to Russian gas supplies following its invasion of Ukraine, Eskom has been left relatively unscathed.
“One of the reasons that SA’s inflation is more manageable than in certain other countries is because Eskom is largely a coal-fired generator and the coal is locally sourced, mostly under long-term contracts” Omega Collocott, S&P’s director of corporate ratings for the country said in an interview.
That means the world’s 13th-biggest greenhouse gas emitter “ironically doesn’t have as much inflationary pressure because of dirty power generation”, she said.
Inflation in the eurozone has averaged 7.9% since March, and 6.1% in SA.
Eskom is facing other significant cost pressures, including an above-inflation wage increase that it’s deemed “unaffordable”, along with repair bills for its largely unreliable plants.
South Africans might be hard-pressed to come up with any other redeeming qualities about the utility that’s closing in on record annual power outages just seven months into the year.
“Whether electricity is off or on is a different story, but I think that’s an interesting observation and may be a bright spot in the dark,” Collocott said.
