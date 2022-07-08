×

News

Tesla’s China exports soar as they recover after Shanghai’s Covid lockdown

The US electric vehicle pioneer delivered 78,906 vehicles last month, well over double the 33,155 in the same period a year ago and up 145% month-on-month

08 July 2022 - 14:59 Agency Staff
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are shown during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai, China, in this January 7 2020 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
Tesla monthly shipments of China-made vehicles rebounded to a record in June, a stunning recovery after restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Shanghai kneecapped the carmaker’s factory in the financial hub. 

The US electric vehicle pioneer delivered 78,906 vehicles last month, well over double the 33,155 in the same period a year ago and up 145% month-on-month, data from China’s Passenger Car Association showed on Friday. An unprecedented 77,938 of the EVs made in June went into the local market, while just 968 were shipped abroad.

Tesla’s monthly deliveries from China sunk to as low as 1,512 units in April with zero exports as Shanghai’s weeks-long punitive lockdown forced the company to suspend production for about three weeks. 

Tesla went to extraordinary lengths thereafter to get the factory back up and running, bringing in thousands of workers under an elaborate so-called closed loop system that kept them on-site, separated from family, and tested regularly. 

Employees were finally let out on June 10, after the plant had resumed round-the-clock production and supplies and logistics were essentially back to normal.

Overall, passenger vehicle sales in China increased 22% year-on-year to 1.97-million units in June, the PCA data show. New-energy vehicle retail sales came in at 532,000, up about 131% from June 2021.

Demand for combustion engine cars is expected to stay flat for the next couple of months before rising strongly in the fourth quarter as buyers rush in before government tax cuts for such vehicles, aimed at spurring automobile sales, are phased out at the end of 2022, the PCA said earlier this year.

BYD , the Chinese automaker backed by Warren Buffett, put in a strong showing in June too, delivering 133,762 new-energy cars, including pure electric models and hybrids.

China in May cut the purchase tax levied on some low-emission passenger vehicles by half, building on previously announced measures to support businesses and consumer spending. Several local governments and automakers have since pitched in with subsidies and incentives to entice buyers.

While June was a bumper month for Tesla, shipments for July may not be so hot. In efforts to ramp up output from Shanghai longer term, the company plans to partly suspended manufacturing capabilities at various points through early August to upgrade production lines.

Upgrade work at the factory south of Shanghai is expected to be complete by about August 7, with output of the Model Y SUV then increased to 14,000 units a week, from about 11,000 pre-pandemic, and production of the Model 3 sedan at 7,700 units a week from 5,500 previously, people familiar with the matter said last month.

