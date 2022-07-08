Protests build in Africa over surging fuel costs

The effect of fuel shortages throughout Africa in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is especially pronounced and governments scramble over how to respond
The issue of Europe needs resolving and can the ruling party’s fortunes be recovered?
Despite the huge outlay, podcasting accounted for only 7% of listening in the 2022 first quarter and 2% of 2021 revenue
Protests are building in Africa over surging fuel costs that have governments scrambling over how to respond.
Demonstrators blocked a key supply route in SA this week, tying up the delivery of commodities, over an increase in the regulated pump price. That followed a protest in Mozambique, the world’s third-poorest country, where bus drivers paralysed the capital Maputo after diesel prices jumped.
The effect of fuel shortages throughout Africa in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is especially pronounced for populations whose transportation costs account for a disproportionately high percentage of monthly budgets. Suppliers have blamed richer nations for paying a premium for cargoes, while soaring margins benefit the refining businesses of companies such as Shell .
“Transport price inflation feeds directly into food inflation — so keeping it under control has been an imperative, even when fiscal resources have (in some instances) come under greater strain,” Razia Khan, Standard Chartered Bank’s head of research for Africa and the Middle East, said in reply to emailed questions.
One person died during protests against rising fuel prices in Guinea last month, while butane distributors in Morocco held a two-day strike as diesel costs surged. The World Bank took the unusual step of subsidising bus passengers in Mozambique to mitigate the crisis, and in neighbouring Eswatini the government increased fuel prices by more than 10% after shortages. Ethiopian motorists have had to wait in queues as long as eight hours to refuel.
In Kenya and Nigeria, both heading to elections in the coming months, the governments are burdened with costly fuel subsidies, as they struggle to finance gaping budget deficits. Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo is now seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund after protests over issues including rising fuel prices.
“Governments across Sub-Saharan Africa are always wary of pressure on urban electorates especially, who tend to be more politically mobilised,” Khan said.
Though the continent includes a number of significant producers of oil, there is limited capacity to refine it into fuel for cars, trucks and planes. That means countries need dollars to buy imported diesel and gasoline.
Currency weakness resulting from rising interest rates in rich countries is worsening matters. The currencies of Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya all dropped to record lows against the dollar this week and will continue to depreciate, AZA Finance, a currency broker, said in a note to clients Thursday.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Protests build in Africa over surging fuel costs
The effect of fuel shortages throughout Africa in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is especially pronounced and governments scramble over how to respond
Protests are building in Africa over surging fuel costs that have governments scrambling over how to respond.
Demonstrators blocked a key supply route in SA this week, tying up the delivery of commodities, over an increase in the regulated pump price. That followed a protest in Mozambique, the world’s third-poorest country, where bus drivers paralysed the capital Maputo after diesel prices jumped.
The effect of fuel shortages throughout Africa in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is especially pronounced for populations whose transportation costs account for a disproportionately high percentage of monthly budgets. Suppliers have blamed richer nations for paying a premium for cargoes, while soaring margins benefit the refining businesses of companies such as Shell .
“Transport price inflation feeds directly into food inflation — so keeping it under control has been an imperative, even when fiscal resources have (in some instances) come under greater strain,” Razia Khan, Standard Chartered Bank’s head of research for Africa and the Middle East, said in reply to emailed questions.
One person died during protests against rising fuel prices in Guinea last month, while butane distributors in Morocco held a two-day strike as diesel costs surged. The World Bank took the unusual step of subsidising bus passengers in Mozambique to mitigate the crisis, and in neighbouring Eswatini the government increased fuel prices by more than 10% after shortages. Ethiopian motorists have had to wait in queues as long as eight hours to refuel.
In Kenya and Nigeria, both heading to elections in the coming months, the governments are burdened with costly fuel subsidies, as they struggle to finance gaping budget deficits. Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo is now seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund after protests over issues including rising fuel prices.
“Governments across Sub-Saharan Africa are always wary of pressure on urban electorates especially, who tend to be more politically mobilised,” Khan said.
Though the continent includes a number of significant producers of oil, there is limited capacity to refine it into fuel for cars, trucks and planes. That means countries need dollars to buy imported diesel and gasoline.
Currency weakness resulting from rising interest rates in rich countries is worsening matters. The currencies of Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya all dropped to record lows against the dollar this week and will continue to depreciate, AZA Finance, a currency broker, said in a note to clients Thursday.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.