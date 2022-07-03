Putin’s disinformation drive over food crisis in Africa alarms Europe

European governments are alarmed by a Russian disinformation campaign that seeks to deflect criticism that President Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine risks leaving millions of people in Africa facing famine.

Russian diplomats have gone on a media offensive in recent months to push the narrative that sanctions, rather than Russian blockades, are causing shortages of grains and fertiliser in Africa. The public relations onslaught shows how the months-long war in Ukraine is becoming a global propaganda battle as food, fuel and crop-nutrient prices surge.

EU and UK officials who have recently met their African counterparts at meetings in New York and Rwanda, expressed concern that the Russian message is gaining traction, said senior European diplomats who asked not to be identified. In response, European governments are increasing their engagement with leaders on the continent and boosting their own information campaigns to counter the Russian narrative, the diplomats said.

A senior European intelligence officer said the Kremlin has manufactured the debate to have sanctions lifted and intends to use the threat of global hunger as a bargaining tool in any future peace talks. Moscow has focused much of its influence operations on Africa and the Middle East, the official said.

The US and EU have not sanctioned any Russian agricultural products and say there is no link between penalties on Moscow and grain or fertiliser exports from Russia or Ukraine.

That has not stopped Russian embassy officials across Africa from placing the blame for the crisis on the West. Recent examples include Russia’s ambassador to Djibouti posting a graphic on Twitter accusing the EU of lying about gas and food shortages, while a Russian diplomat in SA wrote an editorial in the Mail & Guardian newspaper entitled “The Russian embassy rejects accusation of ‘provoking global famine’ spread by Western propaganda.”

Social media campaigns have amplified their messages, with Facebook pages parroting Kremlin talking points in French, targeting West African nations including Mali and Ivory Coast, according to Moustafa Ayad, executive director for Africa, the Middle East and Asia at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a London-based think-tank that analyses online disinformation. Online conspiracy communities in SA have also been targeted, he said.

Risen dramatically

The head of the UN World Food Programme, David Beasley, said Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports is a “declaration of war” on global food security, with 49-million people in 43 countries facing famine.

“Since the Ukraine war began, the price of food and fuel has risen dramatically in countries around the world,” he said on June 24. “Now, millions may starve.”

Global food prices surged to a record after Russia’s February 24 invasion disrupted exports of grain and vegetable oil through Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, adding to cost pressures from logistics snarl-ups and a rebound in consumer demand after the coronavirus pandemic. That has worsened a hunger crisis affecting countries such as Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.

While Ukraine and its US and European allies blame Russia for blocking exports and Moscow points the finger at Kyiv, UN-sponsored talks have so far failed to yield a compromise to resume deliveries.