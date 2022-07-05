×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ugandan shilling gets a boost from emergency rate hike

Central bank increases its benchmark rate to the highest since April 2020 as the East African country’s inflation outlook worsens

05 July 2022 - 18:48 Fred Ojambo
The Ugandan shilling advanced after the central bank increased its key interest rate to the highest in more than two years at a special monetary policy meeting due to a worsening inflation outlook. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The Ugandan shilling advanced after the central bank increased its key interest rate to the highest in more than two years at a special monetary policy meeting due to a worsening inflation outlook. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The Ugandan shilling strengthened after the central bank increased its benchmark interest rate to the highest in more than two years at a special monetary policy meeting due to a worsening inflation outlook.

The monetary policy committee raised the rate to 8.5%, from 7.5%, deputy governor Michael Atingi-Ego said in a virtual briefing on Tuesday in the capital, Kampala. That adds to a 100 basis-point increase a month ago and brings the benchmark to the highest level since early April 2020.

The shilling gained 0.8% to 3,713.89 per dollar on Tuesday, the most since June 17.

Uganda’s MPC was the first in Africa to call a special meeting since the start of the war in Ukraine. Central banks in Russia, Kazakhstan and India have held special meetings this year to curb portfolio outflows, currency sell-offs, inflation, or all three and attract investors lured by rising interest rates in the US and Europe.

Uganda’s MPC, which usually convenes every two months, held the special meeting to stabilise inflation around the medium-term target of 5% by mid-2024, Atingi-Ego said. 

Annual core inflation, which excludes food and energy, exceeded the 5% target for a second straight month in June, accelerating to 5.5%, from 5.1% in May. Headline price growth quickened to 6.8% from 6.3%. 

Headline and core inflation are now forecast to average 7.4% and 6.3% in 2022, slightly higher than the 7.2% and 6.1% projected at the last MPC meeting, and price growth is expected to peak in the second quarter of 2023, Atingi-Ego said.

Price pressures in the East African nation have been mounting as surging import bills and a move away from riskier assets have hit the domestic currency and the war chokes supply chains. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Treasury ‘pretty confident’ money-laundering ...
News
2.
Bitcoin signs hint at a bottom
News
3.
Electric three-wheeler a happy medium for ...
News
4.
Is Netflix’s investment plot meandering towards ...
News
5.
Police are investigating Ramaphosa adviser, media ...
News

Related Articles

Uganda shilling gains as central bank calls unscheduled rate meeting

News

NEWS ANALYSIS: Are Ankole cattle really worth millions, or is it all bull?

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.