×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Start-up Zapper may be Africa’s next unicorn with capital raise

05 July 2022 - 17:54 Dinesh Nair and Loni Prinsloo
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Zapper is considering options to raise capital, including a stake sale, that could value the SA start-up at nearly $1bn, say informed sources.  

The Cape Town-based mobile payments business hired EY as advisers on a potential deal. Zapper may also consider a combination with a strategic bidder, they said.

“Management is excited by future opportunities, underpinned by an innovative technology road map,” a Zapper spokesperson said in response to questions about a potential deal. Interested parties place “us in excellent standing for ongoing and future discussions”, the source, declining to comment further. 

African start-ups attracted a record $5bn in fundraising rounds last year as investors backed firms trying to fix the continent’s thorniest problems, such as insufficient banking infrastructure. Fintech companies have expanded rapidly over the past few years, with several attaining “unicorn” status with valuations of more than $1bn. 

Zapper, started in 2014, operates a mobile payments platform with about 250,000 customers and 65,000 merchants. Its solution enables quick settlements use QR code and URL technology and the use of data insights to award discounts. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Futuregrowth to launch R600m early-stage development equity fund

The time is right for a risk-seeking offering, says chief investment officer Andrew Canter
Companies
5 days ago

Vunani Capital Partners in the premier league after Equity Express listing

The investment company has achieved what eludes its larger JSE counterparts: its shares trade at a premium to NAV
Companies
2 weeks ago

Naspers Foundry invests R40m in fintech start-up LifeCheq

LifeCheq platform uses AI to lower the cost of financial advice and planning, and marks Naspers fifth investment in fintech sector
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Treasury ‘pretty confident’ money-laundering ...
News
2.
Bitcoin signs hint at a bottom
News
3.
Electric three-wheeler a happy medium for ...
News
4.
Is Netflix’s investment plot meandering towards ...
News
5.
Police are investigating Ramaphosa adviser, media ...
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.