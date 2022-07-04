SA firms surprise UK fund manager with faster recoveries

The SA unit of M&G, the UK fund manager overseeing more than $390bn in assets, sees opportunities in investing in the country’s industrial and financial companies as earnings growth may surprise.

Some of these companies have recovered faster from Covid-19 than many in the market expected, said Kaitlin Byrne, a Cape Town-based equities fund manager at the firm. They offer an alternative for investors to the Johannesburg market’s large resources segment, she said in an interview.

“People have underestimated the ability of earnings” to rebound, said Byrne. “Given the valuations we are seeing, it is more difficult deciding which stocks to exclude from our portfolios than finding good ideas.”

The economy is back at the size it was before the pandemic struck, after expanding 1.9% in the three months to end-March, a potential boost for the financial sector. While the country’s main stock index slipped 10% in the first half, that was a better performance than the benchmark for emerging market shares, which slumped twice as much.