LinkedIn abortion stories highlight the connectedness of work and life

After the US supreme court’s decision overturning Roe vs Wade and ending the constitutional right to abortion, some have decided to share their stories publicly — on LinkedIn.

The platform is largely a public-facing resumé — a place to record work experiences and put forth the most polished personas to potential employers — with the added bonus of creating connections among people in the same field. Now, some LinkedIn users are sharing abortion stories on the platform, and, by extension, with their bosses, employees, coworkers, friends and family. A few of these posts have taken off, garnering tens of thousands of likes and countless comments.

“That women are willing to use this platform to tell this particular story — that is groundbreaking,” said Kabrina Chang, professor of business law and ethics at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business. Other social media sites are places designed for people to share personal things like photos of their pets or what they had for dinner last night. “But LinkedIn people go to for one reason, and one reason only: employment. Whether it’s to network, whether it’s to find a job, whether it’s to hire people, whether it’s to learn professional skills,” she said.

The choice is, for many, an intentional one that isn’t without risk. The posts also come as privacy has emerged as one of the top concerns around companies reimbursing their employees to travel for an abortion.

“People have been fired and disciplined for things that they post on social media. This is a platform where not just your current employer, but potential employers will go to look for you,” Chang said. “That takes a tremendous amount of courage to do.”