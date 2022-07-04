Germany posts its first monthly trade deficit since 1991

Germany reported its first monthly trade deficit in three decades, as companies faced surging costs for imports and softer demand for their products amid a darker economic outlook.

The shortfall in May for Europe’s biggest economy was €1bn, a gap not seen since 1991. Cross-border sales unexpectedly fell by 0.5%, while imports rose 2.7%, much more than economists expected.

“It’s not that surprising that exports are declining in the current environment,” said Oliver Rakau, an economist at Oxford Economics in Frankfurt. “You have to focus on the imports, and there especially on price developments.”