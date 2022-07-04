Electric three-wheeler a happy medium for delivery fleets

In June, the electric bike start-up Joco, which rents e-bikes to food delivery workers and other couriers in New York City and Chicago, began testing a new vehicle called the Deliverator. Made in Eugene, Oregon by Arcimoto, the Deliverator is an electric three-wheeler with a “reverse-tricycle” configuration — two wheels in the front and one in the back — that makes it look like a giant lobster.

It has a 560l enclosed storage compartment behind the driver, a top speed of 120km/h, a range of about 160km and costs $25,000. Joco is testing four as part of a pilot programme with Arcimoto and has begun giving demos to ghost kitchens, grocery chains and other potential customers in need of delivery fleets.

“They’ve loved it,” said Joco co-founder Jonny Cohen.

I met with Cohen in the parking lot of a self-storage centre on the far West Side of Manhattan on a weekday at the end of June so that I could take one of the Deliverators for a spin. After a brief tutorial, I pulled into the midday traffic on Eleventh Avenue. (Thanks to a recent change in New York state law, I did not need a motorcycle licence to operate it on city streets, no helmet required.)

The motorcycle-style handlebars felt strange at first, but after a few blocks I started to get the hang of it. When a car in front of me stopped to double park, I squeezed around it on the left and, on one open stretch, throttled up. It was, far and away, more enjoyable than covering the same blocks in a van.

The fun factor, though, is not the point. The Deliverator is a modified version of Arcimoto’s flagship product, the FUV, or fun utility vehicle. The Deliverator’s storage compartment takes the place of the FUV’s single passenger seat. While the original aims at retail customers willing to plunk down $17,900 to enjoy the breeze and turn heads as they drive, the Deliverator is for fleet customers looking to lower operating costs and maximise deliveries per hour.

Founded in 2007, Arcimoto spent more than a decade developing the retail FUV, which shipped to its first customers in 2019. Work on the Deliverator began that same year.

In addition to Joco, Arcimoto has small pilot programmes for the Deliverator in Los Angeles; Key West, Florida; and Eugene. The goal is for electric three-wheelers to gain a foothold in the US as urban delivery vehicles, a role they already play in cities across China, India, and Southeast Asia. “What we’re aiming to do is radically widen the market opportunity for three-wheeled vehicles,” said Arcimoto co-founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer.

Of the 117-million three-wheelers on the road globally last year, according to BloombergNEF’s Electric Vehicle Outlook, more than 90% were in China and India. China alone has a fleet of roughly 100-million, primarily used for hauling passengers and cargo on short trips. Nearly 70% of the global fleet is electric, mostly using lead-acid batteries, though a swift transition to lithium-ion is under way. BloombergNEF expects global sales of electric three-wheelers to pass 12-million units in 2022, with fewer than 10,000 outside China and India.