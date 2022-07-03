Shock exit of Argentina’s economy chief alarms investors

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez is yet to choose his new finance chief almost 24 hours after Martin Guzman’s resignation on Saturday, a shock departure that deepens the country’s financial crisis with inflation soaring and the nation’s bonds in distressed territory.

Fernandez met for hours on Sunday at his residence in Olivos, outside the capital, with Lower House speaker Sergio Massa, who is expected to have a major influence over the decision. Fernandez’s spokesperson said conversations are ongoing, but didn’t respond to questions about when there’d be an announcement.

The often predictable, moderate Guzman stunned the nation on Saturday afternoon, publishing a seven-page resignation letter on Twitter while Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was at a rally event. The timing spoke to a bulging divide within the ruling coalition over the economy’s direction.

His exit further fuelled doubts that the government can meet the targets of its $44bn programme with the International Monetary Fund. The programme, announced in March, had to be revised in June.