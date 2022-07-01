Why China is the best place to buy in the tech sector right now

No-one would have predicted it a few months ago, but Chinese technology stocks now are a rare pocket of strength in global markets. A wave of selling by corporate insiders is calling into question how far the rally can go.

JD.com insiders were net sellers of shares in May and June, the first back-to-back selling since November, Bloomberg-compiled data show. The major backer of Tencent said this week it would further cut its stake, while SenseTime Group nosedived after cornerstone investors offloaded shares at the first opportunity since the artificial intelligence giant’s initial public offering in December.

The divestitures add to the pressure on Chinese tech stocks after they staged a strong comeback from a multiyear trough thanks to a softening regulatory stance and an easing of Covid-19 restrictions. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index of US-listed companies this week is on track to post its first weekly decline since mid-May.

While insider selling isn’t always a bad sign, it’s closely watched as a barometer of shifts in the attitudes of presumably well-informed investors.

Insider selling “could be an overhang for some of the stocks in the near term and will affect sentiment,” said Jasmine Duan, investment strategist at RBC Wealth Management.