Hunger soars to unprecedented levels

The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, combined with conflict and climate shocks, is driving hunger to unprecedented levels, with African leaders warning it’s raising health risks and cutting access to care.

“Food security is the beginning of health security,” Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, the deputy director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a virtual briefing on Thursday. “When our populations don’t have good nutrition, by and large it means their immunity is reduced and they’re able to get infected by different types of diseases much more easily.”

The number of people facing acute food insecurity worldwide has more than doubled to 345-million since 2019 and as many as 811-million go to bed hungry every night, according to the World Food Programme.

In countries such as Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen, the WFP is already cutting rations to be able to reach more people. Even in SA, the continent’s most-developed nation, higher food and fuel prices are crimping household spending on nutritious meals.

“We just hope this thing ends quickly,” health minister Joe Phaahla said in an interview in Singapore Wednesday. “If it is sustained up to next year, it will be a crisis for us.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is scaling up operations in eastern Africa as rising international food and fuel prices add to the region’s worst drought in 40 years. In that region alone, more than 80-million people are food insecure and resorting to desperate measures to feed themselves and their families.

The organisation is setting up a hub in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, from where it will send out medicines needed to treat children who are severely malnourished. The WHO is also working with ministries of health in the affected countries to set up robust disease-surveillance systems.

“We are at a critical crossroads,” said WHO assistant director-general for emergency response Ibrahima Socé Fall. “While the clear priority is to prevent people from starving, we must simultaneously strengthen our health response to prevent disease and save lives.”

Scientists have posited that both the Omicron and Beta Covid-19 variants may have developed in immune-compromised individuals, whose weak immune systems can harbour the coronavirus for months, allowing it to mutate into a version that transmitted more effectively and evaded vaccines. Both those variants spread globally. SA alone has 8.2-million people infected with HIV, according to the national statistics agency.

Before Covid-19, world health leaders aimed to end the tuberculosis epidemic by 2030. The pandemic caused a substantial setback, with about 1-million fewer people diagnosed and treated for the lung disease in 2020 than the previous year, said Lucica Ditiu, executive director of the Geneva-based Stop TB Partnership.

The war in Ukraine represents a “double trigger for TB,” she said, with its inflationary effects on the cost of living worsening hunger and deprivation. About one in five cases of TB are activated by malnutrition.

“Mortality due to TB increased for first time in 10 years,” Ditiu said in an interview in Singapore. The burden of TB in 2021 resembled levels of 2012, she said. “We have been pushed back years in terms of what we tried to do.”

Bloomberg