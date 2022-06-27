Hong Kong’s handover generation clings to hope after clampdown

“No-one ever thought becoming a politician could be such a dangerous thing in Hong Kong,” Yiu said. Most of his politician friends are either in jail or in exile, he added. “It’s really sad.”

Still, Yiu plans to stay in Hong Kong for now. “My family is definitely one of the concerns. I don’t think they would be able to live in a foreign country,” he said, adding, “I still want to contribute to the community, to Hong Kong.”

He feels that Hong Kongers who were born in 1997 “are special. Every milestone in our lives is linked to some important event in Hong Kong. It’s like our fate is tied to Hong Kong’s. That’s why it’s even harder for me to give up on Hong Kong,” he said.

As for the next 25 years, “no-one has a crystal ball”, he said. “But one thing is for sure: those who are willing to follow China’s playbook will get to stay. A new Hong Kong is already in the making.”

The investment bank analyst

The parents of one Mr Cheng moved to Hong Kong from mainland China when he was a child in search of opportunities in the city. Twenty years later, he still sees the former British colony as a place full of potential.

He didn’t give his full name for fear of losing his job.

“Many people are emigrating because they think what’s happening around us has touched their bottom line, but so far it’s fine for me,” said Cheng, who now works at a European investment bank as an analyst.

He doesn’t plan to leave Hong Kong permanently, but might look for a job in mainland China in future.

“If you want to make a lot of money, working in the mainland might be a better option, where costs are lower,” he said, adding that he wouldn’t do that until “I’ve achieved mid-level roles”.

Emigrating would mean “I won’t be able to do what I’m doing or stay in the financial industry,” he said. “The things I’d have to analyse would be different.” He added that changing careers would lower his standard of living.

Cheng sees Hong Kong as “a stable place”. He’s confident it will maintain its status as an international financial centre for decades.

“Even if China pushes Shanghai and Shenzhen to replace Hong Kong as a financial hub, foreign capital won’t be putting all their money in the mainland if China’s market isn’t fully open,” he said.

The international school graduate

“Ten years to 25 years, that’s really hard to say,” said Ryan Cheung when asked if he will remain in Hong Kong. “If you say … five to 10 years — possibly.”

He was born in Hong Kong and went to an international school there, but he’s also lived in Shanghai and in Waterloo, Canada, where he went to university before returning to his hometown in 2020. His experiences opened his mind to how different life could be in different environments, he said, and he views Hong Kong as a temporary base. He works part-time for a non-government organisation and as a rock-climbing instructor.

The city’s “high-stress” environment and the lack of diverse job opportunities are among the reasons he wants to leave.