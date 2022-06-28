×

News

Google to give cloud customers tools to check carbon footprint

29 June 2022 - 13:56 Davey Alba
Google’s Bay View campus in Mountain View, California. Picture: DAVID PAUL MORRIS/BLOOMBERG
Google’s cloud-computing division is preparing to reveal the carbon footprint for its Workspace apps, including Gmail and Docs, as it builds out its suite of tools to help customers assess their effect on the environment.

The move by Alphabet-owned Google Cloud expands measures unveiled in 2021 to help clients measure and reduce the gross carbon emissions of using Google Cloud services. Google plans to reveal the Workspace carbon data in early 2023, Justin Keeble, MD of global sustainability at Google Cloud, said in a blog post.

Mountain View, California-based Google aims to be completely decarbonised by 2030. It now uses renewable energy sources for its operations globally and had fully offset all its emissions by 2007. In 2021, it touted its efforts to help search and maps users reduce their carbon emissions by suggesting certain flights or driving routes that cause less pollution.

However cloud computing, a key area of operations for Google, is known as a particularly energy-heavy domain. Google runs data centres all over the world and has for years bought renewable energy offsets to keep pace with usage by its server farms. It claims that its cloud, which delivers internet-based computing and storage to other companies, is the world’s cleanest.

The company also announced it will now provide scope 1 and 3 emissions associated with a customer’s use of Google Cloud. This refers respectively to emissions from sources it controls directly, and indirect emissions up and down its supply chain. 

Google hit with antitrust complaint by Danish job-search rival

Jobindex says internet giant skews market towards itself via anticompetitive means
Companies
2 days ago

Apple resisting moves to bypass App Store — except for senators

The company claims security will be breached if antitrust laws are passed, but many are sceptical
News
5 days ago

Google not final judge about whether computers have feelings

Tech giant’s grip on AI research and its ham-fisted treatment of dissenting voices is troubling
Opinion
1 week ago
