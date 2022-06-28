Zimbabwe’s central bank pushes rates to 200%

Central bankers globally have been unleashing what may prove to be the most aggressive tightening of monetary policy since the 1980s to contain runaway inflation, prevent capital outflows and currency weakness as investors hunt for higher yields.

Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rate jumped to 192% in June, the highest level in more than a year, as food costs more than tripled. The increase in prices has been spurred by a sharp depreciation in the Zimbabwe dollar, which has lost more than two-thirds of its value against the dollar in 2022 and is Africa’s worst-performing currency.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said on Monday that the government will for the second time in more than a decade legalise the use of the dollar.

“Government has clearly stated its intention of maintaining a multicurrency system based on dual use of the US dollar and the Zimbabwe dollar,” Ncube told reporters in Harare. “To eliminate speculation and arbitrage based on this issue, the government has decided to embed the multicurrency system and the continued use of the US dollar into law for a period of five years.”

Among other steps announced by the central bank are an increase in deposit rates to 40% from 12.5% and the introduction of gold coins to provide an alternative store of value. The coins, to be minted by the state-owned Fidelity Gold Refineries, will be sold to the public through banking channels, Mangudya said, without providing more details.