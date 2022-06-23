×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Instagram to use AI for age verification to protect children

Meta is making changes as part of a commitment to raise its standards around protecting teenagers

27 June 2022 - 05:05 Sarah Frier
Picture: GABBY JONES/BLOOMBERG
Picture: GABBY JONES/BLOOMBERG

Instagram, under fire from safety advocates to keep children off the app and prevent teens from seeing harmful content, is testing new ways to verify users’ age. Among them: running users’ video selfies through an artificial intelligence that can determine if they are adults.

The Meta Platforms-owned app recently started requiring users to submit their birth date to verify that they are over 13 and eligible to use Instagram. The company has also introduced new privacy settings for 13- to 18-year-olds, including parental controls. Now, if someone tries to change their profile to say they’re an adult, Instagram has a few options beyond submitting a personal identification card.

Starting in the US, Instagram will be accepting video selfies, which Meta will submit to the identity verification company Yoti. “Yoti’s technology estimates your age based on your facial features and shares that estimate with us,” Instagram said in a statement. “Meta and Yoti then delete the image.”

Instagram is making the changes as part of a commitment to raise its standards around protecting teenagers. That promise came after a whistle-blower testified in October that Facebook had prioritised profit over the wellbeing of users, especially teens.

Yoti said it trained the AI through “anonymous images of diverse people from around the world who have transparently allowed Yoti to use their data”. It has knowledge of what under-13s look like because of images obtained with parental consent, it added.

If users don’t want to submit a video or ID, they can also ask three adult users to vouch for them. Those users will get a request to confirm the person’s age, must respond within three days and must not vouch for anyone else at the same time.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.

Meta plans new ways for users to make money on Instagram and Facebook

Displaying nonfungible tokens, profiting from the short video platform and earning direct revenue are all on the horizon, says CEO Mark Zuckerberg
News
5 days ago

New social media app BeReal trends as ‘casual instagram’

With no filters, BeReal gives users a brief window, once a day, to post candid, unglamorous photos
News
2 months ago

Instagram to nudge users to ‘take a break’ from scrolling

Social media app is encouraging people to spend less time on it
Life
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chaotic scenes at major European airports as ...
News
2.
Organisation goes to court to stop Utah’s ban on ...
News
3.
Imported fruit and vegetables no better for the ...
News
4.
Hex casts spell over hordes of devotees, but ...
News
5.
US abortion ruling puts other hard-won rights at ...
News

Related Articles

CHRIS THURMAN: ‘Shirley Valentine’ is a rescue act from the ’80s but still very ...

Opinion / Columnists

Elon Musk on Twitter, recession and Trump

News

The tragic fate of Hong Kong’s iconic restaurant

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.