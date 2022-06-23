Imported fruit and vegetables no better for the environment

For consumers, that means not only eating more plants, but eating more of what’s locally grown and in season.

“The strategy of dietary change to reduce animal product consumption and promote plant-based foods must at least be coupled with switching towards more local production, especially in high-income countries,” Mengyu Li, the paper’s lead author and a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Sydney in Australia, said.

Scientists in Australia and China analysed data on food supply chains for 74 regions, 37 economic sectors and 25 food commodities. They included emissions from the transport of fertilisers, pesticides and agricultural machinery used to grow meat, vegetables and other food products largely consumed in China, Europe, North America and other higher-income regions.

International trade in agriculture and food more than doubled between 1995 and 2018, according to the study, and now provides one-fifth of calories consumed globally. Food transportation accounts for 27% of total global freight emissions and 19% of total food system emissions.

Transporting fruits and vegetables by truck is more carbon intensive for each ton of goods moved per mile than ocean shipping, according to the study. Creating a low-emissions global food transportation system would require replacing fossil-fuel trucks and ships with ones powered by low-carbon alternatives, such as batteries, biofuels or hydrogen.

Consumers also play a key role, they said. Buying produce at a farmers’ markets is one way to ensure you’re buying locally and in season. Most people, though, shop at stores and determining the origin of food, whether it’s fresh or canned, can be difficult.

Some day food labels might include a product’s carbon footprint along with calories and other nutritional information, Li said. “It would be really helpful to include both production and transportation related emissions along the entire supply chain for a specific food,” she said.

