US abortion ruling puts other hard-won rights at risk

The US Supreme Court decision ending the right to abortion established by Roe vs Wade in 1973 has put other hard-won rights at risk, including the rights to same-sex marriage and contraception.

The level of risk depends on which opinion you read. The majority ruling written by justice Samuel Alito reads, “Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”

But justice Clarence Thomas, in a concurring opinion, made it clear that “future cases” could curtail other rights not clearly addressed by the constitution’s 18th-century framers.

“We should reconsider all of this court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Thomas said, referring to the landmark Supreme Court rulings that legalised contraception, same-sex intercourse and same-sex marriage. All of those decisions established rights that were not explicitly enumerated in the bill of rights.

The dissenting justices said Alito’s guarantee cannot be taken at face value, and that Thomas’s opinion is a clear warning. After all, they said, the right to terminate a pregnancy arose from the right to privacy established by the contraception ruling, which led more recently to expanded LGBTQ rights.

“No-one should be confident that this majority is done with its work,” liberal justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan wrote in their dissent. The other rights now at risk “are all part of the same constitutional fabric, protecting autonomous decision-making over the most personal of life decisions”.

Jenny Pizer, the law and policy director for Lambda Legal, an LGBTQ rights organisation, agreed.