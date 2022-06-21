Elon Musk on Twitter, recession and Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk discussed his planned acquisition of Twitter, recession fears and the US presidential race with Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday.

During the chat he clarified how much of Tesla’s workforce would be laid off and said he hoped to unveil his prototype humanoid robot to the world by the end of September. Here’s the Q&A session:

Q: Elon Musk, thank you for coming and talking to us. You could argue that we in the media have at least three Elon Musks to deal with: the proposed buyer of Twitter; the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and much else; and we have Musk, the emerging political force — and that’s before we discover or discuss all the different provocations and tweets and so on. Let's begin with Twitter. What is the status of the $44bn deal to buy the company?

A: With respect to the Twitter transaction, there’s a limit to what I can say publicly given that it is somewhat of a sensitive matter. So I like to be measured in my responses here, such as not to generate incremental lawsuits.

Q: That seems to be a risk you manage to overcome.

A: Yes, deposition minimisation, I think, is important.

Q: Has Twitter given you enough information?

A: Well, there are still a few unresolved matters. You’ve probably read about the question as to whether the number of fake and spam users on the system is less than 5% as Twitter claims, which I think is probably not most people’s experience when using Twitter. So we’re still awaiting resolution on that matter, and that is a very significant matter. And then of course, there is the question of will the debt portion of the round come together? And then will the shareholders vote in favour? So I think those are the three things that need to be resolved before the transaction can complete.

Q: You said you have a super-bad feeling about the economy. Are you still in that position? Joe Biden has said that a recession in the US is not inevitable. How do you feel about the economy?

A: Well, I think a recession is inevitable at some point. As to whether there is a recession in the near term, I think that is more likely than not. It isn’t a certainty, but it appears more likely than not. And what do you think?