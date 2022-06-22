Another UK rail strike to go ahead as talks collapse

There was a deal agreed to in the northwest of England, where the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association accepted a 7.1% pay deal at Merseyrail, which serves the Liverpool city region.

Wiping travel

The commuter numbers appear to suggest that RMT’s tactic of effectively wiping out train travel for a week by staging three days of staggered strikes is working. The union is pressing for higher pay and a guarantee of no compulsory job cuts.

While some 40,000 rail workers were due back after Tuesday’s walkout, which saw services cut to just 20% of usual levels, the further strikes set for Thursday and Saturday mean only 60% of trains were scheduled to run Wednesday.

The 730,000 entries and exits on the London Underground during what’s normally the morning peak still represent a rebound from just 160,000 journeys Tuesday — down 95% from the prior week — when 10,000 subway staff were also on strike.

The Tube isn’t part of the national RMT action but relies on people arriving in London via mainline trains for a large part of its customer base.

The two sides appeared far apart during a series of media interviews, clashing angrily over the demands and reasons why transport budgets have been cut.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told ministers they must be ready to “stay the course” during the dispute, which MPs see as part of the wider fight against the soaring cost of living.

“Our members will continue the campaign and have shown outstanding unity in pursuit of a settlement to this dispute,” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement.

