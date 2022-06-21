News No role for gas-fired power generation in SA’s power system for foreseeable future Meridian Economics says using gas could potentially threaten SA’s transition to cleaner energy and expose exports to higher carbon-linked taxes B L Premium

SA’s plan to build large-scale gas-fired power plants as it transitions from coal has become outdated, with renewable technologies becoming cheaper and pressure mounting to curb its carbon emissions, a Meridian Economics study has found.

An energy blueprint for SA released three years ago envisions as much as 3,000MW of electricity being generated from natural gas, which isn’t produced domestically in big quantities, by 2027. That figure could rise, with proposals under consideration to use gas to add emergency supply to the grid. The government is also looking for a partner to help it start a state-owned gas trader and has taken steps towards setting up import terminals for the fuel. ..