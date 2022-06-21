×

News

Meta plans new ways for users to make money on Instagram and Facebook

Displaying nonfungible tokens, profiting from the short video platform and earning direct revenue are all on the horizon, says CEO Mark Zuckerberg

21 June 2022 - 23:39 Elizabeth Moore
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Meta Platforms is rolling out new ways for creators to make money on Facebook and Instagram and launching updates that will help them build content in the metaverse.

Displaying nonfungible tokens, profiting from the short video platform Reels and earning direct revenue are all on the horizon for content creators, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday.

Meta needs interesting original content on Facebook and Instagram as it shifts to a different kind of algorithm — one that focuses on showing people content they didn’t know they wanted to see, to help them develop new interests. That’s crucial as the company competes with fast-growing TikTok. Meta is also testing a place on Instagram where creators can get discovered and paid and where brands can share partnership opportunities.

The company is also planning to make money in the metaverse eventually by taking a cut of what creators make, Zuckerberg has said. But that won’t happen until 2024, according to the blog post. 

The announcement on Tuesday extends by one year a previous commitment to keep fan subscriptions and online events, among other moneymaking features, free for creators. Through interoperable subscriptions, creators can receive payments from fans on other platforms and give them access to features on Facebook. Zuckerberg also introduced specific metrics creators must meet to access certain privileges.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

