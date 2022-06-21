×

DA calls on FBI to probe theft at Ramaphosa’s farm

DA wants the US law enforcement to investigate whether President Cyril Ramaphosa was involved in money laundering

21 June 2022 - 19:00 Paul Vecchiatto and Amogelang Mbatha
The DA has asked the US Federal Bureau of Investigation to probe whether President Cyril Ramaphosa was involved in money laundering, after it emerged that foreign currency had been stolen from his game farm.  

“Specifically, we have requested that the FBI considers investigating the source of the funds and whether the money was brought into SA legitimately and declared to the appropriate authorities,” DA leader John Steenhuisen said on Tuesday.

The robbery at Ramaphosa’s farm in Bela-Bela in February 2020 was revealed this month by the former head of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, who filed a complaint against the president for allegedly concealing the crime. 

Ramaphosa confirmed that money he made by selling animals was taken, but said it was far less than the more than $4m Fraser alleged, and denied any wrongdoing. He’s refused to provide further details on what transpired.

The DA has also asked SA’s Financial Intelligence Centre, the central bank, Sars and parliament to investigate the matter. 

“The president’s decision to remain silent may be due to good legal advice but it is politically dangerous,” Steenhuisen said. “He is accused of contravening a number of laws, which he as the president, he has sworn to uphold.”

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya didn’t immediately respond to calls and texts seeking comment.

