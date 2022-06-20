NetEase shares plunge after surprise delay of Diablo Immortal launch

Chinese gaming giant NetEase plunged the most in nine months on Monday after delaying the launch of Diablo Immortal in the world’s biggest mobile app market, putting its sales recovery in question.

Shares slumped almost 11% in Hong Kong, leading declines on the benchmark Hang Seng Tech Index, which dropped as much as 2.5%. Tencent’s closest rival in China said on Sunday that it will postpone the original June 23 China launch of Diablo Immortal, the mobile game it co-developed with Activision Blizzard.

Reports said compounding the problem was a post on a social media site of the Chinese gaming group disparaging “the bear” — a reference to cartoon character Winnie the Pooh who President Xi Jinping is seen by some critics to resemble.

The surprise postponement comes at a delicate time for China’s games industry, which is only just emerging from a months-long freeze on game permits during a wide-ranging crackdown on tech firms. The official Diablo Immortal account on Weibo was blocked from posting for “violating relevant laws and regulations” last week, according to a banner notice affixed to the feed. It was unclear what content might have been in violation.

Diablo is one of Blizzard’s most popular franchises and the debut of its mobile iteration has been a hotly anticipated event. Immortal garnered 10-million downloads in the first week after its international launch outside China on June 2, but the game’s devotees criticised its pay-to-win elements and in-app purchases, leading to a 0.4 out of 10 user score on rating site Metacritic.

NetEase and Blizzard said on the game’s official website they needed additional time for content enhancement in pushing back the game’s availability in China. Blizzard also delayed its release in other Asia-Pacific markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, to July 8.