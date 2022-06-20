Investors still keen on African start-ups despite global headwinds

Africa’s technology-dominated start-ups will continue to attract investment, even if at a slower pace, after record venture capital funding in 2021.

The sector has had inflows of $2.7bn since January, more than double the $1.2bn in the first five months of 2021, according to data collated by Futuregrowth Asset Management.

“We still see that African venture capital will be up year on year, albeit at a more subdued growth rate,” said Ian Lessem, managing partner at Cape Town-based Haviac, which makes between four and eight investments in early-stage companies across SA, Nigeria and Kenya every year.

In 2021, Nigeria and SA led the way as investments surged to $5.2bn, according to Cape Town-based Futuregrowth, which oversees about $12bn across a number of asset classes. The financing will likely slow in the months ahead as US investors, who brought in most of the money in 2021, retreat amid a global market downturn.

“The fundamentals for a lot of the businesses in Africa remain very, very strong,” Lessem said. “Good businesses will always raise capital. They may have to work a little bit harder.”

Nigeria, with a population of more than 200-million, is a sizeable market, while Kenyan companies have usually operated across a regional trade bloc of more than 170-million people before expanding further.

International funds, including Tiger Global, Softbank, Andreessen Horowitz, General Atlantic, Social Capital, Quona Capital Management and Dragoneer Investment, have invested about $4bn in African start-ups in recent years, according to Futuregrowth.

The money has mostly gone to technology companies providing services in finance, trade, energy, agriculture and health. Some have seen their valuations grow to more than $1bn, including Flutterwave, Chipper Cash, Andela, OPay and Wave.

Africa-focused start-up funds such as Norrsken 22, Novastar Ventures, Partech Africa and TLcom Capital Partners are raising about $700m to expand their investment on the continent, according to Futuregrowth.