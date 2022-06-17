Chief justice’s office to look at procurement process after claims of corruption

The Office of the Chief Justice has established an internal review of its supply-chain processes after a report that three former officials improperly benefited from a contract, according to an emailed statement on Friday.

Thomson Reuters halted work on an IT deal with the judicial office following the allegations of impropriety.

A review of active contracts will also be done, particularly in the information communications technology (ICT) unit, the office said. It expects the internal investigation process to be completed within the next three months.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg