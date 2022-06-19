Revlon files for bankruptcy after missing social media-fuelled makeup boom

Revlon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, unable to manage its heavy debt load after failing to tap into a cosmetics sales boom driven by social-media influencers.

The cosmetics giant, owned by US billionaire Ron Perelman, sought court protection in the Southern District of New York after the global supply chain crunch and steep inflation deepened its woes.

Revlon has been unable to keep pace with rivals L’Oreal and Estée Lauder as well as upstart makeup and personal-care brands that have turned to video bloggers and Instagram personalities to fuel growth.

In its court filings, Revlon listed assets totalling $2.3bn (about R37bn) as of late April. That stands in contrast to total debts of $3.7bn, which include its 6.25% senior notes due in 2024, according to court papers dated June 15.

Chapter 11 filings allow a company to continue operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors.